Sabrina Carpenter Is a Winter Angel in Vintage Chanel Fur Mini Dress, Bold Red Lip
Sabrina Carpenter is pulling from the Chanel archives and staying warm (kind of) while celebrating the release of her Netflix musical special, A Nonsense Christmas. The “Espresso” singer, whose hit song was named Spotify’s most-streamed song globally, hit the streets of New York City in a vintage, festive, furry ensemble from the luxury fashion house’s 1994 collection. She donned a drop waist mini dress featuring a fitted all-black top and fluffy black and white striped skirt portion. While outdoors she added a matching fur coat and served Cruella de Vil in the best way possible.
The “Please Please Please” singer, who is nominated for six Grammys at the 2025 award ceremony, accessorized with pointed-toe black high heels from Kandee featuring a fuzzy white toe strap and diamond earrings and rings from Effy Jewelry.
As for the Pennsylvania native’s glam, makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez obviously had to keep it very dramatic and festive. The 25-year-old opted for a flawless, luminous base, super rosy cheeks, feathered brows, wispy, full lashes and topped it all off with the glossiest plump red lip. Her signature voluminous blonde locks were extra bouncy and curly, courtesy of Evanie Frausto.
“A Nonsense Christmas is out tonight at 6pm pt / 9pm et on@netflix💋🎄❄️ no juno positions just wholesome pure holiday fun,” she captioned an Instagram post showing off her look and teasing the project.
“omg sabrina claus im so obsessed with u!!!!!” Netflix chimed.
“I’m not working late so I can watch💋,” Ruby Perlman cleverly chimed.
“Christmas came early thanks to Sabrina Clause,” one fan gushed.
Carpenter’s special hit the streaming platform on Dec. 6 evening and it includes a lineup of holiday songs from her Fruitcake EP, covers of iconic Christmas songs, and holiday renditions of her more recent hit numbers. She also brings on celebrity guests and includes cameos from fellow pop icons.
"The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me. I always loved watching Christmas movies with friends and family. I would say get a crew together, maybe make your favorite holiday drink or treat and watch the special. Or if you want more of a cozy vibe, have a personal self-care night in and just relax and enjoy the show. Or, Netflix and chill,” Carpenter said in a press release. “We all had such a great time on set. It was so fun to collaborate with such talented artists and friends of mine, and it was the first time I performed with all of our musical guests, and I’m such a fan of them all. It felt like we were making our own Christmas traditions together, so that was really fulfilling.”
Watch A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Netflix right now.