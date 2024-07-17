Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Fit Figure in Red One-Piece Swimsuit
Sabrina Carpenter is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy a little R&R on a vacation abroad. The 25-year-old singer shared an Instagram carousel of pics on July 13, which depicted several idyllic (and enviable) locations.
In the first slide, the “Espresso” singer lounged outdoors in a red one-piece swimsuit. While her swimwear served up major Baywatch inspiration, Carpenter left her long blonde locks wild and free as she knelt back on one hand and served up a smolder for the camera. She was also pictured in the same swimwear in the final photo, in which she stood next to the water surrounded by rocks and gazed off into the distance through a pair of sunglasses.
The “Please Please Please” artist also featured a video clip of herself on horseback, a still of pasta being made and a few snaps with friends. In her caption, she alluded to lyrics from her hit track “Espresso.”
“The natural hair is insane I love it,” one of Carpenter’s 37.4 million followers commented of her carefree, vacation locks.
“Sabrina taking a break is my favorite Sabrina 🫶🏼,” someone else added.
“italy suits you so well ❤️🇮🇹,” one fan noted.
“Looks like fun!!!!! ❤️,” another user chimed of Carpenter’s adventures.
Following her opening act on “The Eras Tour” alongside Taylor Swift, the singer-actress will soon embark on a solo tour of her own. Carpenter’s sixth full-length studio album, Short n’ Sweet, is set to drop on Aug. 23. The following month, her “Short n’ Sweet Tour” kicks off in Ohio and is currently scheduled to run through November, with a final stop in Los Angeles.