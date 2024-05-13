Sabrina Carpenter Turns 25 in Little Yellow Slip Dress Inspired by 2000s Rom-Com
Sabrina Carpenter needed a little extra “Espresso” on Sunday morning after partying hard the night before in honor of her 25th birthday. The musician, who performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month, and opened for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” earlier this year, celebrated her big day with a star-studded party in New York City.
She shared some adorable, quirky pics from the event, and showed off her cute, classy birthday girl ’fit. The “Nonsense” singer donned a little yellow slip dress featuring delicate sequined trim, and fans were quick to point out the resemblance to Kate Hudson’s iconic low-back gown in How to Lose a Guy in 10 days in the same sweet shade.
Carpenter, who is dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan, was photographed in a car as she showed off her bouncy, platinum blonde locks (courtesy of Danielle Priano). She also rocked super glowy, rosy glam by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, who started with a flawless, glass skin base and added some shimmery drama to the eyes, in addition to a glossy mauve lip. Carpenter’s photo dump included a fun personality pic with her massive cake, and another snap with rapper Ice Spice.
The Pennsylvania native accessorized with a statement jewel necklace, several silver rings and yellow heels. The entire look was styled by Jared Ellner, who has worked with the former Girl Meets World actress numerous times. The fashion guru, who also puts together Emma Chamberlain’s fabulous ensembles, confirmed that the dress was a modern day take on the outfit from the 2004 classic rom-com. The vintage Cache mini dress was purchased from Depop creator @jbeescloset.
“sabrina’s 25th 🥂💛 inspired by the one and only andie anderson,” Ellner wrote in his own Instagram caption.
“THE YELLOW IS GORG,” one fan commented on Carpenter’s post.
“she’s working lateeee cause it’s her birthday,” another person cleverly quoted a viral line from her latest song, “Espresso.”
“She’s beauty and she’s grace she’s that me espresso,” Amber Mark added.
“So beautiful. Stunning. Wow,” Whitney Peak chimed.