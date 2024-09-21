Scarlett Johansson’s Latest Red Carpet Look Features the Season’s Hottest Color
Scarlett Johansson turned heads when the actress attended the European premiere of Transformers One in London on Thursday, Sept. 19. The 39-year-old Black Widow star donned a figure-hugging dress in one of this fall’s hottest hues: cherry red.
Stylist Kate Young dressed the Hollywood star in a Saint Laurent gown that perfectly hugged Johansson’s figure. The floor-length dress featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and the oxblood color really popped against the actress’s complexion.
Meanwhile, makeup artist Hung Vanngo incorporated the gown’s seasonal colors into Johansson’s makeup for the evening, including a red-based smokey eye and coordinated crimson lip. Hairstylist David von Cannon opted for subtle waves in The Avengers star’s blonde locks.
Young shared an Instagram carousel of her client’s glam outfit and sneak peeks into the details of her outfit to Instagram on Sept. 20—and we weren’t the only ones blown away by Johansson’s look.
“I didn’t even have words for this look it is so good😍,” one person commented.
“She looks so beautiful Kate- you brilliantly made her edgy and glam cool, which is not easy to pull off,” someone else added. “Scarlett is a beautiful extraordinary person. Love this ❤️.”
“Fabulous like always ❤️,” another user cheered.
“Stunning as always scarlett 😍,” an additional fan wrote.
Johansson portrays Elita-1 in the animated action/sci-fi film, Transformers One, which hit theaters on Friday. She costars alongside Chris Hemsworth, who plays Optimus Prime, and fellow actors Brian Tyree Henry, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne.