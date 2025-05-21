Selena Gomez Is Officially in Her Bridal ‘Lover’ Era in Sweet Strapless White Dress
Selena Gomez is back in her active Instagram era—and she’s reminding everyone that she’s also a fiancée. The pop star, who got engaged to producer Benny Blanco late last year, just dropped the sweetest photo dump showcasing her booked-and-busy lifestyle, all set to the sound of bestie Taylor Swift’s romantic ballad “Lover.”
In the cover image, the 32-year-old snapped an up-close selfie in a plunging black halterneck top, showing off her flawless skin and signature full glam. The Rare Beauty founder wore a luminous, glass-skin base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, sleek winged eyeliner, glossy mauve lips and wispy lashes. The Disney Channel alum’s brown hair was slicked into a spotless side-swept bun.
In slide four, she cheekily teased her bridal era in a strapless white A-line mini dress by Nadine Merabi. Her locks were again slicked back—this time with a middle part and spiky pieces poking out for a fun, edgy vibe. She struck a playful mirror selfie pose, scrunching her nose and flaunting her slim, toned arms. The “Single Soon” singer accessorized with several diamond rings, including her massive 8-carat marquise-cut engagement ring from Blanco, 37.
“Past and present 💕 …,” Gomez captioned the May 21 carousel shared with her 420 million followers.
Rare Beauty chimed in with “6th slide: mood😌,” referencing a silly sheet mask selfie, while Blanco added, “hey… das my baby !!!”
The couple went public in December 2023 and have since gushed about each other in interviews and press appearances. In March, Blanco opened up to Rolling Stone about their decision to go public and why their connection felt different from the start.
“I was so sure that I was gonna marry her. I just knew,” he said. “It’s just a very different feeling. I know when Sel wakes up, she’s thinking in her head, ‘How can I make this day as good as I can for Benny?’ And I know I’m waking up and saying, ‘How can I make this day as good for Sel?’ We’re just thinking about each other.”
The pair’s recent collaborative studio album, I Said I Love You First, dropped March 21, and according to Gomez, the title is more than just a catchy line.
“It’s just factual. It just is actually what went down, and it describes us,” she said. “This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us. So one song could actually mean two different things. And I think it was just really cute. I think it was probably your idea. But, yeah, guilty as charged. I said ‘I love you’ first.”
Blanco confirmed: “She did. I’m just happy to be along for the ride, I’ll tell you that much. I’m happy. Put me in, Coach. I’m doing whatever it takes.”