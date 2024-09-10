Selena Gomez Dishes on Romance With ‘Best Friend’ Benny Blanco
As Vanity Fair’s October 2024 cover girl, actress-singer Selena Gomez opened up about everything from her career to the possibility of future motherhood and her love life in an accompanying feature story.
And while the Only Murders in the Building star made several revelations during the conversation, the sweetest one was easily the words she shared about her partner, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, 36.
“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez stated. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”
Though their friendship didn’t turn romantic until last year, the “Love On” singer and Blanco first worked together back in 2015, when they collaborated on her track “Same Old Love.” The pair went public with their romance late last year, when Gomez hard launched her boyfriend on Instagram as the two snuggled up in several photos. Since then, they’ve been very vocal about their adoration for one another both on social media and in interviews.
“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” Gomez, 32, added of her relationship with Blanco. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”
The day the cover and interview went live, Gomez took to Instagram to express her gratitude over the feature. “Thank you @vanityfair for such a wonderful conversation with @ydesta,” she wrote in her caption. “I am eternally grateful 💕.”
“holy s--- !!!!! i just gasped,” Blanco gushed in the comments.