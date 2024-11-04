Selena Gomez Sends Strong Message About Body-Shaming, Prioritizing Health
Over the course of the past several years, Selena Gomez has been nothing but upfront about her health struggles. Between her 2013 lupus diagnosis, a 2017 kidney transplant and her ongoing mental health journey, the American actress has certainly had her ups and downs, but she has never shied away from speaking about them.
Gomez isn’t normally one to address online criticism directly. But given her tendency to speak up about her health troubles, it comes as no surprise that she responded to a speculative comment on TikTok, which accompanied photos of the star at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez in a black ruched midi dress with a flattering side slit and black heels.
In photos from the event, she poses with her hand resting on her stomach. After seeing the snaps, someone took to TikTok to suggest that the actress was trying to hide her stomach. Gomez quickly quieted the speculation, sharing more details about her health journey and suggesting that wellness is far more important to her than attention to appearance.
“This makes me sick,” she wrote in the comment section of the since-deleted TikTok video. “I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”
Though Gomez isn’t one to engage often with online criticism, she has—in the past—been very honest about the way that it has affected her. In a 2023 episode of the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear..., the Only Murders in the Building star talked about the challenges that shaming has posed for her over the years. “I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’” she explained. “All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.”
After years of dealing with offensive comments, she decided to take steps to quiet the outside noise. Among other things, Gomez limited the comments on her Instagram posts to friends only. “So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me,” she said of the decision.
Now, the actress is proactively trying to quiet the criticism by doing what has always done—sharing honest updates about her health and her priorities.