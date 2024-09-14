Models Olivia Ponton, Emily Ratajkowski Bring Corpcore to New York City: Get the Looks
Leave it to Olivia Ponton and Emily Ratajkowski to take the streets of New York City by storm, effortlessly blending corporate chic with modern flair. As the corpcore trend makes waves this fall, these two fashion industry and SI Swimsuit stars showed us how to master the art of dressing for business and pleasure. Ratajkowski, 33, sported her sleek gray ensemble at the U.S. Open, while Ponton, 22, rocked her look during New York Fashion Week—proving just how versatile the aesthetic can be.
Whether you're gearing up for a boardroom meeting, want to elevate your casual wardrobe or desire to achieve the coveted model-off-duty look, we’ve got you covered.
What is corpcore?
Corpcore has quickly become a defining trend in 2024, blending traditional business attire with personal touches that reflect the modern evolving workplace. As many professionals balance hybrid schedules or remote work, the style prioritizes comfort and versatility while maintaining a polished, office-ready aesthetic.
Staple pieces in this style include blazers (sometimes oversized or cropped), wide-leg tailored trousers, and skirts with unique elements like asymmetry or wrap designs. Classic shirts and blouses get feminine twists with interesting details, such as unconventional buttons or subtle ruffles. Footwear ranges from structured loafers to sleek sneakers, offering a mix of formal and casual styles. Simple, chic accessories, like belts or minimalist jewelry, are key to completing the look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Steal Ratajkowski and Ponton’s corpcore looks below.
Khy Sleek Stretch Knotted Top, $66 and Sleek Stretch Low-Rise Pant, $76 (khy.com)
The mom of one looked effortlessly cool at the U.S. Open in this sleek, minimalist gray set from Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand. The sleeveless top and flared low-rise bottoms hugged her in all the right places for the most flattering, yet still sophisticated fit. With black sunglasses, a black purse and simple jewelry, the podcast host allowed the tennis players to be the main event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Tommy Hilfiger Pleated Mini Shirtdress, $104.30 (usa.tommy.com)
Ponton kept it classic, yet fresh for Tommy Hilfiger’s show during New York Fashion Week. She opted for a light blue pinstripe button-up pleated dress with a subtle cinched waist and preppy collar from the luxury fashion house. The Florida native accessorized with white scrunchy socks and brown leather loafers, giving the look a playful, formal vibe.