Serena Williams Goes Full Streetwear Chic in Off-White Fitted Gown at Vogue World in Paris
Last night, Vogue World took to the storied Place Vendôme in Paris, France for an incredibly fashion-forward celebration. With the 2024 Olympics set to take place in the city later this summer, the event was aptly modeled after an opening ceremony. It was, according to Anna Wintour, a celebration of “100 years of fashion and sport, as well as this extraordinary city.”
So, it was only fitting that one of the greatest athletes of all time made an appearance during the show. Serena Williams has been traveling throughout Europe over the past couple weeks, making her way to all of the coveted fashion events of the moment. Starting with stunning high-fashion appearances at Milan Fashion Week alongside her sister, Venus, Williams then made her way to Paris for the extraordinary Vogue World event.
And her outfit of choice for the evening did not disappoint (nor would we have expected it to). The 42-year-old stepped out on the stone streets of the city in a blue, white and black long-sleeved gown from the designer streetwear label Off-White. The fit-and-flare number—like all of the brand’s sleek styles—expertly blended streetwear and luxury, making for a truly head-turning look.
With Venus by her side, Williams led the way through the Place Vendôme with a group of dancers dressed in white tennis attire trailing behind them—a tribute to their legacies on the court. In that way, the performance achieved what Wintour hoped it might: showcasing a celebratory display of fashion and sport in one.