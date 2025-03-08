The Sexy Blue String Two-Piece Kate Upton Rocked in Mexico Comes in So Many Colors and Patterns
It goes without saying that SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton, who made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011 and totally revolutionized the magazine, looks great in everything she wears. She’s proven as much at red carpet events, on social media and of course, in her many photo shoots. The 32-year-old model-actress is simply breathtaking in each of her 13 features with the brand, traveling everywhere from the Philippines to Mexico over the years.
In 2024, Upton made her return to the magazine for two separate features: one alongside 26 other brand icons for a special “Legends” shoot to celebrate the 60th anniversary and another incredible shoot in Mexico—both captured by photographer Yu Tsai. Ahead of the 2025 magazine, which hits newsstands in May, we’re currently looking back at past issues to find inspiration for this year’s swimwear. Though we’re onto another year, there are so many styles that transcend trends. And Upton’s latest feature is the perfect example of that.
For her Mexico shoot, which served as one of the 2024 magazine covers, Upton wore a plethora of amazing styles and colors, really embracing femininity and sophistication. One of the many stunning bikinis she rocked is a total classic that would look great on anyone, and the best news is it’s still available to buy—in multiple colors and patterns.
The two-piece Upton wore is a beautiful navy blue color that perfectly complements her oceanic eyes, but if this hue isn’t your signature color, there’s no need to worry. The item from Candice Swanepoel’s brand Tropic of C comes in 13 signature colors and 11 limited edition colors.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tropic of C equator top in indigo eco terry, $90 and praia bottom in indigo eco terry, $90 (tropicofc.com)
Whether you’re doing last-minute shopping for spring break or are preparing for an upcoming vacation, you really can never go wrong with a timeless triangle bikini.
Reuniting with Upton for the 60th anniversary wasn’t just extra special for the magazine, as the mom of one, who has been married to San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017, was also featured in the Legends shoot for the 50th anniversary a decade prior.
“I feel like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has always taken me on a journey, and they’ve always had these very special experiences,” Upton said in 2024. “Like my second cover [in 2013] was in Antarctica, then in 2017 we went to Fiji, which was amazing. But this year was really special because I got to reconnect with MJ [Day, editor in chief]. I was her first cover when she was editor [in chief] and to now see where she’s taken this magazine, the mission she’s been on, and to work with Yu Tsai who just always celebrates women [has been incredible].”