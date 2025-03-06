Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C Hits Victoria’s Secret Shelves With Red Hot Announcement
Supermodel and entrepreneur Candice Swanepoel has reached a major milestone in her fashion journey—her sustainable swimwear brand, Tropic of C, is officially available at Victoria’s Secret. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who once dominated the lingerie giant’s runways, is now returning to its shelves with her own label, bringing her signature eco-conscious and effortlessly chic designs to a whole new audience.
“This partnership is incredibly special to me, Victoria’s Secret has been such a huge part of my journey, and to return with my own brand is a dream come true,” Swanepoel shared in a joint IG post. “Tropic of C was founded on the principles of sustainability and style, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this collection with the Victoria’s Secret community.”
The fierce, daring campaign was photographed by LUFRÉ, with styling by Clare Byrne, makeup by Georgi Sandev and hair by Jacob Rozenberg. The effortlessly sultry visuals highlight the brand’s signature aesthetic—sleek, sculpted silhouettes with nature-inspired textures and hues. The limited-edition collection launched yesterday at select stores and online at victoriassecret.com, featuring styles exclusively made for the giant retailer.
“Sound the sirens—you can now shop Tropic of C at select Victoria’s Secret stores and online,” the brand teased on Instagram. “Teaming up with founder and icon Candice Swanepoel was the partnership of our dreams.”
Swanepoel’s history with the franchise is nothing short of iconic. She made her debut with the brand in 2007 and became an Angel in 2010, quickly rising to fame as one of the most recognizable faces of the brand. Over the course of nearly a decade, she graced countless campaigns, walked in a total of 12 runway shows, and even wore the coveted Fantasy Bra twice—first in 2013 and again in 2018.
Last year, Swanepoel made a highly anticipated return for the brand’s reimagined Victoria’s Secret World Tour, marking a new era for the company. Now, with Tropic of C officially hitting Victoria’s Secret shelves, she’s coming full circle—not just as a model but as a brand founder and creative director, cementing her influence in both modeling and fashion.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect barely-there bikini or a chic, minimalist one-piece, Tropic of C has it all. Shop our faves below, and browse the entire collection here.