Olivia Dunne’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

When it comes to seaside style inspiration, Olivia Dunne’s social media accounts have become a go-to source for fashion fans.

A former national championship-winning gymnast at Louisiana State University, Dunne first made a name for herself on the mat. During her time at LSU, she became one of the highest-paid female college athletes through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and has continued to support women in sports over the years through The Livvy Fund, which she founded in 2023 to help connect fellow female LSU student athletes with brands for possible partnerships.

And while Dunne officially retired from competition in April 2025, she’s continued to catch fans’ attention as a rising style star on social media.

Online, Dunne is known for her fun, approachable content, which typically centers on lifestyle, travel and fashion topics. Her authentic attitude has grown her following to an impressive 7.9 million on TikTok and 5.1 million on Instagram, leading to partnerships with major brands like Bodyarmor, Fanatics Sportsbook, Grubhub, Raising Cane’s, Secret Deodorant and more. She’s also branched into acting in 2026, announcing in March that she landed a recurring role on the reboot of Baywatch alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

As noted above, Dunne has also become a staple of the SI Swimsuit family, appearing in the magazine a total of four times since her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023. She then returned in 2024 for a cottagecore-inspired feature, photographed in Portugal, and 2025 marked a major milestone for her when she landed one of four cover spots on that year’s issue with her breathtaking shoot in Bermuda.

Dunne also made headlines that same year at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show after she dropped into a perfect split at the end of the catwalk. And of course, she most recently reunited with the magazine for round four in 2026, posing in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Olivia Dunne’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Given this impressive fashion résumé, Dunne’s something of an expert in styling striking looks on the shore or by the pool. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments over the last few years for the ultimate summer fashion lookbook inspiration!

Celebrating wrap day in Baywatch red

Enjoying a jog in a cool dual-colored two-piece

Singing along to Taylor Swift in a timeless animal print

Channeling Little Mermaid energy in a pink gingham swimsuit

Repping LSU in an outstanding orange bikini

Looking beautiful in blue and white polka dots on set

olivia dunne on set of "baywatch" pic.twitter.com/34s8w1DUq6 — siren crave (@sirencrave) March 18, 2026

Soaking up the sun by in a green-patterned ensemble

Partnering with Raising Cane’s in a fun themed one-piece

Making her official SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Embracing the rain day vibes in Portugal in 2024

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Looking cover girl cool in Bermuda for the 2025 issue

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hitting a perfect split at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Olivia Dunne | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

And finally, enjoying an adventure in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in 2026

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Belt by Streets Ahead. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

To check out even more bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from Dunne’s four SI Swimsuit shoots, click here!

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