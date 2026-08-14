Olivia Dunne’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When it comes to seaside style inspiration, Olivia Dunne’s social media accounts have become a go-to source for fashion fans.
A former national championship-winning gymnast at Louisiana State University, Dunne first made a name for herself on the mat. During her time at LSU, she became one of the highest-paid female college athletes through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and has continued to support women in sports over the years through The Livvy Fund, which she founded in 2023 to help connect fellow female LSU student athletes with brands for possible partnerships.
And while Dunne officially retired from competition in April 2025, she’s continued to catch fans’ attention as a rising style star on social media.
Online, Dunne is known for her fun, approachable content, which typically centers on lifestyle, travel and fashion topics. Her authentic attitude has grown her following to an impressive 7.9 million on TikTok and 5.1 million on Instagram, leading to partnerships with major brands like Bodyarmor, Fanatics Sportsbook, Grubhub, Raising Cane’s, Secret Deodorant and more. She’s also branched into acting in 2026, announcing in March that she landed a recurring role on the reboot of Baywatch alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.
As noted above, Dunne has also become a staple of the SI Swimsuit family, appearing in the magazine a total of four times since her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023. She then returned in 2024 for a cottagecore-inspired feature, photographed in Portugal, and 2025 marked a major milestone for her when she landed one of four cover spots on that year’s issue with her breathtaking shoot in Bermuda.
Dunne also made headlines that same year at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show after she dropped into a perfect split at the end of the catwalk. And of course, she most recently reunited with the magazine for round four in 2026, posing in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
Olivia Dunne’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
Given this impressive fashion résumé, Dunne’s something of an expert in styling striking looks on the shore or by the pool. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments over the last few years for the ultimate summer fashion lookbook inspiration!
Celebrating wrap day in Baywatch red
Enjoying a jog in a cool dual-colored two-piece
Singing along to Taylor Swift in a timeless animal print
Channeling Little Mermaid energy in a pink gingham swimsuit
Repping LSU in an outstanding orange bikini
Looking beautiful in blue and white polka dots on set
Soaking up the sun by in a green-patterned ensemble
Partnering with Raising Cane’s in a fun themed one-piece
Making her official SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023
Embracing the rain day vibes in Portugal in 2024
Looking cover girl cool in Bermuda for the 2025 issue
Hitting a perfect split at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
And finally, enjoying an adventure in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in 2026
To check out even more bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from Dunne’s four SI Swimsuit shoots, click here!
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.