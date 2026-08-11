Lizzo’s New Swimwear Pic Has Us Reminiscing Fondly Upon Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

Last month, Lizzo was announced as SI Swimsuit’s July 2026 digital cover model—and ever since, we’ve been reflecting upon the four-time Grammy Award winner’s shoot in Miami with awe.

The musician was photographed by Robin Harper for the occasion, and Lizzo posed for the digital issue at a private mansion in South Florida, as well as onboard a Residence Yacht Club charter as it cruised around the bay. And while the feature is still fresh in our minds, the 38-year-old artist’s latest Instagram post already has us taking a look back at her SI Swimsuit shoot.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Lizzo posted a photo of herself clad in a gorgeous purple string bikini by her brand, Yitty Swim. She stood in front of a pool backdrop with blue skies overhead as she struck a power pose in her two-piece and a pair of black sunglasses.

“Happy Fat Liberation Month 💕,” she wrote in her caption. “calling all my ladies over 200 go outside n POP sumthin🙏🏾.”

Meanwhile, plenty of Lizzo’s 11.2 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to praise the artist’s swimwear of choice.

“BADDIEEEE 🔥🔥🔥,” the official Yitty account declared.

“Curvalicious!!! Get it Lizzo! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote.

“We are out and about this summer ❤️🙌,” someone else stated.

“Love love love!” another comment read.

Lizzo’s purple sparkly Yitty suit definitely brings to mind a one-piece she wore from her brand on the SI Swimsuit set that features a very similar shimmery fabric. You can shop the look here for less than $20! While she launched the brand in 2022, Yitty added swimwear into the mix in 2024. During her digital cover interview, Lizzo spoke to us about her pride in creating something that the market desperately needed.

“Yitty was a part of something that I was super passionate about,” she told us. “And when I ideated it back in 2017 [and] ’18, the market was not very saturated at all. There were maybe a few size-inclusive shapewear brands at the time, and barely that ... I was very proud to be a part of a burgeoning clothing category, which is size-inclusive shapewear, size-inclusive swimwear and activewear.”

As Lizzo has proved, her swimwear is suitable for both a digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl shoot and Instagram photo dump alike! Below, find a few of our favorite photos from her recent digital cover shoot.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

More Lizzo content