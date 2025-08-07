6 Nursing-Friendly Swimsuits That Are Functional and Flattering
Hitting the beach postpartum can be a little intimidating. For one, it requires you to find a swimsuit that makes you feel comfortable in your new body. Plus, if you’re breastfeeding, you need to find a suit that allows you to feed your baby with ease.
Suits you typically reach for—ones with lots of straps or complex hardware for example—may fall by the wayside for now, while you choose to embrace simpler, more supportive silhouettes for the time being. However, that doesn’t mean your swimwear needs to be boring. Now more than ever, you deserve to feel confident, and that starts with a functional (and cute!) suit.
Below, shop a few of our favorite nursing-friendly swimsuits before you hit the beach with your family this summer.
Sunday Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)
My personal favorite, this suit has the perfect amount of compression (courtesy of Left on Friday’s Smoothing Dream Fabric™) and thanks to the deep scoop neckline, makes nursing a breeze. It’s available in nearly 20 colors and also comes in a taller length for those with long torsos.
The Tie Oasis Bikini Top, $70 and The Classic Mid-Rise Bikini Bottom, $65 (summersalt.com)
Adjustable tie straps make for easy nursing access, while the top also features built-in cups for support. The mid-rise bottoms offer full back coverage, so they’re both family friendly and functional if you’re chasing your little ones around in the sand.
Tie-Knot Cutout Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.99 (gap.com)
If you want the look of a two-piece but are more comfortable in a one-piece, this wrap style suit with a cute underbust cut-out is a great option. Best of all, the cross-over top makes for quick nursing access.
Black Polka Dot Olivia Swim Crop, $88 and Black Polka Dot Ruched High-Waisted Bottoms, $64 (albionfit.com)
Polka dots are one of the hottest swimwear trends of the season, and this top features thick straps, a built-in bra with removable cups and is made with UPF 45 fabric. If you’re a fan of a longline nursing top, you might love this swim top. The high-waisted bottoms provide full coverage in back and include a figure-flattering ruched detail.
The Malibu One-Piece, $142 (andieswim.com)
Gingham is another one of this summer’s most popular swimwear trends, and this button-up, sculpting suit is the ultimate nursing-friendly option. In addition to the limited-edition pattern, it’s available in several core colors.
Serena One-Piece Swimsuit, $60 (geodeswimwear.com)
This one-piece is made of stretchy ribbed material and features a functional front tie for nursing on the go. The gorgeous sage color is the icing on the cake.