The Bridal Swimwear Edit: Say ‘I Do’ to These Fun and Flirty Swimsuits

We’re here to tell you that the outdated concept of “no white after Labor Day” is just that—obsolete. Whether you tend to gravitate toward a neutral color palette (like SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato) or are a 2026 bride, chances are, you’re going to incorporate shades of ivory, eggshell and alabaster into your wardrobe moving forward regardless of what the higher-ups in the fashion world say.

In case you fall into the latter category and will be walking down the aisle in the latter part of the calendar year, we’ve got you covered! After you say “I do,” it’s time for the honeymoon, and there is no better bridal era accessory than a sweet white bikini or one-piece in your luggage. Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved favorites, sourced by our fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth.

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One-piece bridal swimsuits

A one-piece can still be incredibly sultry, and these options—featuring fun cut-outs, flirty details and cinched waists—prove our point.

Bridal one-pieces | Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fleur du Mal and SAME

Bridal one-pieces | Net-a-Porter, SAME, Moda Operandi and Johanna Ortiz

Bridal one-pieces | ALT Swim, Frankies Bikinis and Montce

Two-piece bridal swimsuits

Consider snagging one of these bikinis for each day of your beachside honeymoon! From frilly tops to cheeky bottoms, you’ll certainly find an option to suit your personal sense of style.

Bridal bikinis | Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi

Bridal bikinis | Divino Seas, Bahía María and Mytheresa

Bridal bikinis | Frankies Bikinis, Moda Operandi and For Love and Lemons

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