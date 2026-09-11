The Bridal Swimwear Edit: Say ‘I Do’ to These Fun and Flirty Swimsuits
We’re here to tell you that the outdated concept of “no white after Labor Day” is just that—obsolete. Whether you tend to gravitate toward a neutral color palette (like SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato) or are a 2026 bride, chances are, you’re going to incorporate shades of ivory, eggshell and alabaster into your wardrobe moving forward regardless of what the higher-ups in the fashion world say.
In case you fall into the latter category and will be walking down the aisle in the latter part of the calendar year, we’ve got you covered! After you say “I do,” it’s time for the honeymoon, and there is no better bridal era accessory than a sweet white bikini or one-piece in your luggage. Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved favorites, sourced by our fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth.
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One-piece bridal swimsuits
A one-piece can still be incredibly sultry, and these options—featuring fun cut-outs, flirty details and cinched waists—prove our point.
- Sara Cristina Pearl Cut-Out Ribbed Swimsuit, $375 (net-a-porter.com)
- Solid & Striped The Mina Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $178 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Seduce U-Plunge One-Piece, $275 (fleurdumal.com)
- Rosette Off-Shoulder One-Piece, $498 (samelosangeles.com)
- Magda Butrym Floral-Appliquéd Lace-Trimmed Swimsuit, $805 (net-a-porter.com)
- V One-Piece, $328 (samelosangeles.com)
- La Porte Agnes One-Piece Swimsuit, $228 (modaoperandi.com)
- Whispering Tides One-Piece, $495 (johannaortiz.com)
- Camilla One-Piece, $204 (altswim.com)
- x Paige Lorenze Tommy Satin One-Piece, $175 (frankiesbikinis.com)
- Collette One-Piece, $215 (altswim.com)
- Cream Silkie Petal Variation One-Piece, $157.99 (montce.com)
Two-piece bridal swimsuits
Consider snagging one of these bikinis for each day of your beachside honeymoon! From frilly tops to cheeky bottoms, you’ll certainly find an option to suit your personal sense of style.
- Adriana Degreas Embellished Bandeau Bikini, $340 (mytheresa.com)
- Lisa Marie Fernandez Bow Floral-Jacquard Bikini, $425 (net-a-porter.com)
- Christopher Esber Ruched Orbit Embellished Bikini Top, $250 and Embellished Briefs, $445 (net-a-porter.com)
- Mare Perpetua Nostalgia Bikini Top, $188 and Bottom, $128 (modaoperandi.com)
- Eclat / Pearly White - Top, $71 and Bottom, $57 (divinoseas.com)
- Ada / Pearly White - Top, $91 and Bottom, $79 (divinoseas.com)
- Federica Bikini Top, $195 and Tiny Bikini Bottom, $100 (int.bahiamaria.com)
- Oséree Bridal Bikini, $400 (mytheresa.com)
- x Paige Lorenze Cherish Push Up Bikini Top, $150 and Clover Swim Skirt, $160 (frankiesbikinis.com)
- La Porte Luxe Kendall Bikini Top, $128 and Kourtney Bikini Bottom, $98 (modaoperandi.com)
- x Paige Lorenze Forever Wrap Satin Top, $120 and Bottom, $95 (frankiesbikinis.com)
- Lelani Bikini Top, $139 and Bottom, $129 (forloveandlemons.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.