Celebrate Labor Day With Our Fave Red, White and Blue SI Swimsuit Looks

Happy Labor Day! As we bid August a fond farewell and welcome September in all its pumpkin-spiced glory, we can’t help but cling to the summer as we prepare to pack away our favorite pool and seaside styles—after all, we are SI Swimsuit.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Ralph Lauren. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

So, before we officially embrace the warm tones of fall, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite looks from the last few years that feature colors often seen in Labor Day celebrations: red, white and blue! Scroll on to see more, especially if you need a little last-minute inspiration for the beach or pool.

Radiant in red

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Red is easily one of the most popular swimwear shades of all time, and there’s no shortage of striking seaside snapshots for us to choose from. Earlier this year, Claire Kittle put her spin on the color when she made her SI Swimsuit debut as one of six cover models on the February 2026 digital issue. Among several crimson swimwear sets, the model sported this breathtaking bikini by FAE, which quickly became a favorite.

Before that, Brooks Nader proved that Baywatch red will always be in style when she landed on the front page of the 2023 issue, rocking a retro-inspired one-piece by Matthew Bruch in the Dominican Republic.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Wondrous in white

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We know, we know—the whole “don’t wear white after Labor Day” thing. Even so, we’re rebels, and few things are chicer than an all-white swimwear moment! Ilona Maher showed the world precisely that when she made her digital debut with the brand back in 2024 in Bellport, N.Y., wearing a daring, semi-sheer one-piece by ALAÏA.

And less than a year after Maher’s dreamy cream-colored look hit our feeds, Lauren Chan styled multiple all-white looks for her 2025 cover moment. The sweet selection of suits also made for some fun foreshadowing, as the model was in her bridal era shortly after reuniting with the magazine in Bermuda for her third shoot.

Lauren Chan was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Beach Riot. Earrings by JÉBLANC. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Beautiful in blue

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

If you ask us, blue is a wildly underrated choice for the beach or pool. Who wouldn’t want to match the crystalline sea or cloudless sky? (This is a trick question; the answer is: no one.) Suni Lee’s eye-popping one-piece by Ark Swimwear was a sporty choice for her 2025 debut thanks to the fun zip-up front. The effortlessly cool selection made her appearance as a featured athlete in Boca Raton all the more memorable.

And speaking of athletes with memorable SI Swimsuit debuts, Skylar Diggins’s 2014 shoot on Guana Island fully embraced all of the magic this shade has to offer. The star was photographed on the sun-drenched sands in multiple blue designer pieces, including this terrifically textured crocheted look.

Skylar Diggins was photographed Adam Franzino in Guana Island. | Adam Franzino/Sports Illustrated

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