Salma Hayek Pinault’s Beachside Birthday Pics Took Us Back to Her First SI Swimsuit Feature

Salma Hayek Pinault is celebrating her 60th birthday this month, and she’s doing so in her signature sultry style. Born on September 2, the Emmy Award-winning actor and producer marked her sixth decade with a sultry seaside photo shoot, which she shared with her 29.2 million Instagram followers over the holiday weekend.

In the two-photo carousel captioned “60 and grateful,” Hayek Pinault posed lying on her stomach in the sand as waves washed over her, smiling for the cover snapshot. In the second photo, the actor waded in the sparkling waters, soaking her hair in the ocean and enjoying her time on the shoreline. To check out Hayek Pinault’s post on Instagram, click here.

A quick peek at the comment section of her beautiful beachside photos revealed countless birthday well wishes for Hayek Pinault from both longtime fans and famous friends.

“Beautiful!” Olympian and two-time SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn penned.

“Forever icon,” actor Vanessa Hudgens declared.

“Te amo 😍!!! Preciosa,” 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Jocelyn Corona wrote.

“Beautiful! Happy birthday!” actor Elle Fanning added.

Given the breathtaking location of Hayek Pinault’s birthday photo shoot, we couldn’t help but think back to the star’s striking SI Swimsuit debut last year. Photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico, the actor joined the magazine for the first time as one of four cover models for the 2025 issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan.

For her first fabulous feature, Hayek Pinault posed in a variety of luxe locations around the eco-friendly Cuixmala resort. This included several moody shots on the shoreline, all absolutely reminiscent of her recent Instagram post. This beach-ready aesthetic also informed the star’s designer wardrobe for the shoot, as the SI Swimsuit team noted the styling “leaned into beachside extravagance, feeling extra inspired by the colors, prints and textures of Cuixmala.”

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Alida Herbst. Body chain by Baby Gold. Belly chains by Isa Grutman and J | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“Being in nature, being in Mexico, being with this team, having been invited to this club that I never thought I would be a part of—I kind of wanted to cry,” Hayek Pinault told SI Swimsuit on set. “I felt this thing, and all of a sudden I said, ‘F--- it. I am this ocean. I am this sand. I am this wind. I am beautiful like it is. Imperfect but wild and beautiful. I feel great about my body. I feel great about my age.’”

So, to celebrate Hayek Pinault’s birthday, we’re resurfacing a few of our favorite seaside snapshots from her unforgettable 2025 SI Swimsuit debut!

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Alameda Turquesa. Body chain by Baby Gold. Cuff by JUJU VERA. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Alameda Turquesa. Body chain by Baby Gold. Cuff by JUJU VERA. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Alameda Turquesa. Body chain by Baby Gold. Cuff by JUJU VERA. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

To view Hayek Pinault’s full 2025 gallery, click here.

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