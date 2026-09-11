Brooks Nader, Alix Earle and More SI Swimsuit Model Sightings in New York City

After a summer season full of travels both near and far, SI Swimsuit models are getting back to work following the Labor Day weekend. The unofficial end of summer has brought to a close long, lazy days by the water (for the time being!) as our brand stars hit the ground running in New York City this week.

While one 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model made an appearance on a late night talk show, several others others prepped for New York Fashion Week events in the Big Apple. Take a look at just a few of the highlights below!

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Spotted in midtown prior to her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Earle wore a dazzling archival Jean Paul Gaultier gown with an eye-catching bodice. The red and black dress was paired with pointed-toe pumps and impeccable glam for the content creator’s stint on the late night show, where she dropped by to chat about her new Netflix reality TV show, Earle Meets World.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, took the sheer dress trend to new heights when she was photographed outside of a New York Fashion Week kickoff event earlier this week. The Baton Rouge native wore a black lace dress with a tiny undergarment below, while she completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps on her feet. Nader’s blonde locks were styled to perfection in a sleek, slightly curled blowout.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Taking New York Fashion Week by storm, Agutu shared a glimpse at her ensemble ahead of the Harlem’s Fashion Row show with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The three-time SI Swimsuit model opted for a gorgeous periwinkle dress by Nigerian brand TMO International.

Ashley Graham

Ahead of the NYWF festivities, Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, noted that she was “checking in for fashion month” at Manhattan’s Wall Street Hotel. On Monday, Sept. 7, she shared a photo dump of glam snapshots captured at the venue, in which she showed off her impeccable fashion sense. Graham was pictured in a sparkly skirt paired with a simple white tank top, a magenta dress worn casually off one shoulder and a semi-sheer patterned dress.

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu on the New York Fashion Week Runway in 2025 | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Nu, who was photographed for the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue in Montenegro, shared an Instagram carousel of what she captioned “NYFW: the moments in between” on Wednesday. The model, who is a NYFW fixture on both the runway and in the fashionable crowd, displayed various Adanola activewear sets as she was photographed around town.

More SI Swimsuit fashion content