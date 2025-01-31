Shop the Gorgeous White and Gold String Bikini XANDRA Wore for Her SI Swim Year Two Shoot in Jamaica
Multi-talented DJ and rising star XANDRA is making waves once again, both in the music world and on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. After a dazzling rookie debut in Belize last year, she’s back for her sophomore spread, this time bringing her infectious energy, phenomenal style, impeccable face card and fit figure to the shores of Jamaica. The brand is thrilled to welcome her back for the 2025 issue, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in a breathtaking tropical setting.
For her highly anticipated return to the magazine, XANDRA stunned in a striking white and gold string bikini by Lybethras, a look that perfectly complemented her signature confidence and radiant glow.
The 24-year-old, who built her career from scratch by teaching herself the art of mixing in high school, has since become a sought-after name in the music industry—opening for the likes of Calvin Harris, Diplo and The Chainsmokers and even earning a coveted spot on Forbes's 2025 30 Under 30 list. She also released her debut single, “Boday Say,” last summer and performed on two cross-country DJ tours.
Beyond her music, XANDRA has carved out a space as a content creator and self-love advocate, amassing a massive social media following. The Ohio native’s relatability, passion and undeniable talent have led to major brand collaborations with YSL Beauty, COACH and L’Oréal Paris, further cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with.
XANDRA’s journey with SI Swimsuit began before her 2024 debut. The year prior, she took the stage as the official DJ for the brand’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show, capping off her set with a surprise catwalk appearance—an unforgettable moment.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words. I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real,” she said ahead of the July 7, 2023 event. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life... I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most. So I’m ecstatic.”
Little did she know at the time, that her journey to being a repeat SI Swimsuit model was just getting started.