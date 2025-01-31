Everything to Know About XANDRA, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
XANDRA is a multi-talented celebrity who uses her platform to promote positivity. The professional DJ made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024, featured as a rookie, after posing for Derek Kettela’s lens in beautiful Belize. Making her return, the brand is absolutely thrilled to welcome XANDRA back for her second photo shoot which will featured in the 2025 issue.
On set with Yu Tsai, XANDRA poses for SI Swimsuit again, this time in Jamaica. Though the brand won’t be releasing the full spread of images yet, we’re so excited to announce her return to the magazine and share some behind the scenes peeks at her shoot today. In the meantime, let’s get to know XANDRA a bit better.
XANDRA is a trailblazer in her field. Drawn to DJing in high school, the 24-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio native taught herself how to use a starter board through YouTube tutorials and eventually started booking gigs, including a set during her homecoming dance. But the road to success wasn’t always an easy one. Because the DJing industry is so male-dominated, XANDRA faced adversity and rejection when pursuing her passion.
Once she was told she needed a large social following to get jobs as a DJ, she turned to TikTok and Instagram and never looked back.
XANDRA’s DJ career
During college at the University of Miami, XANDRA got experience DJing at frat parties and local clubs. She’s since served as the opening act for big names such as Calvin Harris, Diplo, The Chainsmokers and Kygo. Last year, she embarked on two tours, the Drunk tour and the Body Say fall tour, and she has performed at popular music festivals such as EDC Orlando and Lollapalooza. XANDRA released her debut original single, “Body Say,” in July 2024 and followed it up with “I’m Going Out” alongside Steve Aoki, Sam Feldt, Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers in November.
All of this rapid success led to XANDRA landing a spot on Forbes’s 2025 30 Under 30 list, joining fellow SI Swimsuit models Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas and Gigi Hadid. She represented the music category alongside Chappell Roan, Clairo, Tyla and more rising stars of the moment.
Success on social media
XANDRA started posting consistently on social media in college after hearing the feedback that she needed to grow her online presence in order to be a successful DJ. The body positivity and wellness advocate gained a following through her “get ready with me” videos, DJ skills and relatable content, and she quickly attracted a big fan base specifically on TikTok.
Today, XANDRA has a whopping combined 1,796,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she connects with fans worldwide.
As XANDRA becomes more recognizable in both the music industry and the world of content creation, she’s also faced judgments for being a female influencer pursuing a career in DJing. Despite this, she’s more determined than ever to go after her passions, and her success on the internet has led to impressive collaborations with brands like YSL Beauty, COACH, L’Oréal Paris, Hourglass Cosmetics, Caudalie, Living Proof, Bumble, Gopuff and Celsius.
XANDRA was very excited to join the SI Swimsuit family in 2024, calling it “incredibly special” and noting that it “feels like being part of a family.”