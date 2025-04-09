Shop Hailey Van Lith’s Edgy Black Criss-Cross SI Swim Cover Shoot Look
Hailey Van Lith’s SI Swimsuit digital feature is a masterclass in strength and elegance. The basketball star traded her signature purple and white uniform for a stunning, sultry, powerful Saint Laurent bodysuit, styled with edge and precision for her iconic April 2025 cover image.
Photographed by Taylor Ballantyne at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the 23-year-old exuded confidence in the gorgeous, fierce high-leg piece featuring a criss-cross halter neckline and dramatic open back detailing that showed off her toned figure. The luxurious designer piece, made in Italy, retails for $1,350. Shop the suit here.
“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith admitted on set. “I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from [posing for the magazine].”
Van Lith’s philosophy on confidence and femininity aligns seamlessly with SI Swimsuit’s celebration of individuality and inner strength. Throughout the shoot, she embodied what the franchise has long championed: redefining beauty on your own terms.
“Finding my balance between being feminine and also bringing in my masculine side... I think that that’s kind of where I define beauty,” she added.
The styling goal for her shoot was to reflect that exact duality. The Saint Laurent bodysuit—structured and sleek, yet sensual and bold mirrors Van Lith’s commanding presence. The edgy, modern wardrobe paired with natural glam and tousled, beachy waves created a look that felt both commanding and authentic to the athlete.
A five-star recruit out of Cashmere, Washington, Van Lith entered the public eye at a young age. She played for Louisville, LSU and most recently Texas Christian University—becoming the first player in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, to reach the Elite Eight five times. With each season, the pressure and expectations grew, but so did her resilience. Now, as she prepares for the WNBA draft, she’s stepping into her power both on and off the court.
“Growing up in the frame of social media, I 100% felt pressured when I was 15, 16, and I first started blowing up. My thighs were too big, my hair was too short, I had too much acne... It’s hard when you’re that young, you’re not mature enough to form your own perspective without the opinions of other people,” she candidly explained. “Now that I’ve matured and had more experiences, I feel so much more authentic. I still struggle with it. But I have more good days than bad days. You know, I’m proud of myself.”
