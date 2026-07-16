Shop the Pink Crochet Ruffle Bikini Jena Sims Wore for SI Swimsuit in Fort Myers, Fla.

Jena Sims has been a member of the SI Swimsuit family since co-winning the Swim Search in 2023. The model and entrepreneur hit the runway for the magazine that same year, strutting the catwalk while she was eight months pregnant.

Sims, who welcomed her son, Crew, with husband Brooks Koepka shortly thereafter, posed for her rookie photo shoot in Mexico, earning her the magazine’s coveted Rookie of the Year title in 2024. The following year, she traveled to Bermuda, and most recently, Sims was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue by Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers, Fla., area.

This year, the styling on set embraced feminine aesthetics, relying on textures like lace and ruffles, along with sweet hues of pink and yellow, to bring the story to life. And while all of the bikinis and one-pieces Sims wore while on location along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida are complete showstoppers, today we’re highlighting one of her looks in particular, which you can shop below.

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Andi Bagus’s pretty pink set is hand crocheted and features ruffles on both the bikini top and bottom. In addition to the striking peach hue Sims wore on location, the two-piece is also available in bronze, blue and red, however, as of press time, the additional colors are currently sold out.

Throughout her three years with SI Swimsuit, Sims has actually worn standout styles by the swimwear brand on every set. For her rookie feature in Mexico, she rocked a cheeky orange crochet number, while last year’s photo shoot in the Bahamas featured the model in several white Andi Bagus suits—including an incredibly bold and daring harness top constructed of entirely seashells.

Following her third year in the annual issue, Sims told People she felt like she really came into her own on set while in Fort Myers. “Every year it just feels more official,” she shared with the outlet. "Like my rookie year, I’m just basically trying to get through it because it was my biggest dream in life. Second year, I was working on more of my poses and this year I was just really focused on having fun and being present and I think I did that.”

Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Sims is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), an organization that puts on the annual Pageant of Hope™. The event spotlights children and teens in challenging environments by celebrating participants’ inner beauty while boosting self-esteem.

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