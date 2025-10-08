Shop 4 Must-Have Items From Hunter McGrady’s Exclusive Sam’s Club Collection
In our eyes, SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady has always been a fashion icon. Whether she’s posing on the shores of Mexico, making a fur coat look like a swimwear staple in Switzerland or flaunting her street style, the 32-year-old mom of two looks immaculate. And because McGrady wants women of all body shapes and sizes to feel beautiful, she recently partnered with Sam’s Club to launch a size-inclusive clothing line, Edited by Hunter McGrady.
“Honestly, it’s been incredible hearing women say how beautiful and confident they feel in these pieces and that this is how shopping should always be,” McGrady tells SI Swimsuit of the collaboration. “The idea that you can walk into Sam’s Club for groceries, household items and decor, and also walk out with an outfit you know will be available in your size? That feels epic to me. That accessibility and inclusivity is exactly what it’s all about.”
Size-inclusive capsule clothing at a great price
Part of Remi Bader’s “Edited By” platform at Sam’s Club, the collection includes athleisure, outerwear and everyday staple pieces ranging in size from XXS to 6X. The full collection ranges in price from $14.86 to $37.88, so in addition to being accessible online and at 200 Sam’s Club locations, it’s incredibly affordable, something that was important to McGrady.
“As a plus-size woman, I know firsthand how frustrating it is to pay a premium just because of your size. To me, that’s not only unfair, it’s unnecessary,” she notes. “With this collection, the price stays the same whether you’re an XS or a 6X. Fashion doesn’t need to be expensive to feel luxurious. My team worked so hard to make sure every piece delivers the best fabric, the best cut and the best quality at a price that makes sense.”
McGrady describes being hands-on “in the trenches” with the Sam’s Club team, bringing every garment from concept to the final piece customers see in store today. It was important for her to design this collection to “meet women where they’re at,” meaning the capsule wardrobe pieces work for career women just as much as they do stay-at-home moms. When women put on an Edited by Hunter McGrady piece, the model hopes they feel empowered.
“Clothing, to me, should never be negotiable because every woman, at every size and every age, deserves access to beautiful pieces. Full stop,” she adds. “I think of clothing as our daily armor: it’s what we step into before taking on whatever life throws at us. When we feel good, we show up stronger.”
Below, shop four of SI Swimsuit’s favorite pieces from Edited by Hunter McGrady, available at Sam’s Club stores and online.
Edited by Hunter McGrady Women’s Flare Midi Sweater Dress, $25.74 (samsclub.com)
A neutral-colored sweater dress that can be dressed up and down all fall and winter long? Yes, please. We’ll take one in every color (it’s available in camel, pictured above, as well as burgundy and black).
Edited by Hunter McGrady Women’s Faux Fur Jacket, $37.88 (samsclub.com)
This is one of McGrady’s own favorite pieces from the collection. “When the first sample arrived, I remember thinking, ‘There is no way this is the final one. The quality was unmatched!’” she says. “And to this day, [it] is my favorite staple piece in my entire closet.”
Edited by Hunter McGrady Women’s Lounge Top, $19.94 and Women’s Lounge Pant, $19.76 (samsclub.com)
For more casual days, you’ll find McGrady rocking this set whether she’s working through her morning routine checklist or picking up her kids from school. “ ... For everyday wear, I’ve been living in our lounge set,” she says. “It’s become an absolute staple for me.”
Shop the complete Edited by Hunter McGrady collection here.