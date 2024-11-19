Shop the Stunning Emerald Green Cut-Out Two-Piece Toni Breidinger Wore in Florida
In the latest fashion and pop culture crossover, Brat summer green is out and Wicked green is in. And, it’s a good thing that Toni Breidinger, SI Swimsuit’s newest athlete set to appear in the 2025 issue, looks stunning in every shade, but especially emerald. The stock car racing driver, who made history as the first Arab-American NASCAR driver (and the woman with the most Top 10 finishes, she has 23) traveled to the breathtaking shores and property of the Boca Raton Resort in Florida recently where she strutted her modeling skills and flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and confidence for the camera, posing for photographer Ben Horton.
“it’s an honor to be featured in the 2025 issue. it’s very surreal to be in this issue along side so many inspiring athletes. thank you a million to everyone who made this dream of mine come true,” Bredinger gushed on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the gorgeous halter-neck cut-out bikini from Palmiza she wore, below.
Palmiza Rua Bikini in Emerald, €290,00 (palmizaofficial.com)
This unique deep regal green bikini features a classic stringy halter-neck style top with daring little asymmetrical cut-outs on each side, as well as a matching skin-baring panel on the cheeky, tie-side bottoms. The set is made in Italy from sustainable soft-touch lycra. Shop more at palmizaofficial.com.
The 25-year-old, who grew up in Sonoma, Calif. first decided the sport was something she wanted to pursue at the age of nine. After several years of go-kart racing, she transitioned to open-wheel racing at the age of 15 and then switched to stock car racing at 19, making her NASCAR debut two years later. Today, she races for Venturini Motorsports and her latest 2024 season was an impressive one—she ended the year with 837 points this year and finished 4th in the driver’s standing.
And, off-the-track modeling is nothing new to Breidinger. I mean, can’t you tell from how incredible she looks in that pic? And she’s just getting started. Stay tuned for the magazine to drop next May!
Represented by IMG Models, Roman Empire Management and Loop Legal, she has appeared in high-profile campaigns for brands including GAP, Victoria’s Secret and Free People. She has also racked up a major following on social media, cementing herself as a lifestyle, fashion and beauty content creator and an inspiration for women in sports and all male-dominated industries.