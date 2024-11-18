Introducing Toni Breidinger, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Toni Breidinger trades her signature black-and-white sporty racing suit for stunning swimwear on the shores of Boca Raton as she poses for photographer Ben Horton as the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s newest athlete.
If you’re unfamiliar with the award-winning race car driver and model, you’re in for a treat. Breidinger has quickly risen to become one of NASCAR’s most prominent figures as a history-making competitor, a trailblazer for women in the male-dominated sport that is pro racing, and a burgeoning influence in the fashion and modeling industries.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, shared. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Breidinger’s athletic achievements
The 25-year-old first fell in love with the sport at the age of nine, racing at the Sonoma Raceway in her hometown in California. After six years of go-kart racing, she switched to open-wheel racing at 15, where her skills shone in the U.S. Auto Club Series. With 19 victories, she caught the attention of the racing community and switched to stock car racing at 19. Since her NASCAR debut in 2021, Breidinger has made history as the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport and has become the female driver with the most Top 10 finishes, with 23 under her belt.
Racing for Toyota Racing Development, she has continued to build an impressive record, amassing one podium finish at the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, five top-5 finishes, and 27 top-10 finishes. Her most recent accomplishments include a historic 2023 showing as the first female driver to compete in two NASCAR races in a single day, and a stellar fourth place in the 2024 ARCA Series championship. With an eye on moving up through the ranks of NASCAR, Breidinger shows no signs of slowing down.
Who is Breidinger off the track?
Off the track, Breidinger has proven herself as a successful model, expanding her influence beyond the racing world. Represented by IMG Models, Roman Empire Management and Loop Legal, she’s appeared in high-profile campaigns for brands like GAP, Victoria’s Secret and Free People. Her presence extends to major media outlets as well, with features in GQ, Marie Claire, Shape and Glamour. Breidinger has also made appearances on The Ellen Show and Today, proving she’s a total natural in front of the camera—just wait until you see her SI Swim pics.
With a substantial following of 2.7 million on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok, she has cemented her status as a content creator, beauty queen and inspiration for young women in sports.