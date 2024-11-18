Toni Breidinger Is Magnificent in a Green String Set in Boca Raton for SI Swimsuit 2025
2025 is around the corner and SI Swimsuit just revealed a new group of models set to appear in next year’s annual issue. Stock car racing driver Toni Breidinger, who is making major waves for Arab-American representation, just wrapped up a phenomenal photo shoot with the team and photographer Ben Horton on the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla. The first official photo dropped and to say we’re in awe of the 25-year-old’s beauty and flawless posing skills would be an understatement.
“Toni Breidinger traded in her signature black-and-white sporty racing suit for stunning swimwear on the shores of @thebocaraton while posing for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as our newest athlete. 🏁🏎️The stock car racing driver is the first female Arab-American driver to participate in any NASCAR national series event and has quickly risen to become one of NASCAR’s most prominent figures as a history-making competitor, a trailblazer for women in the male-dominated sport, and a burgeoning influence in the fashion and modeling industries. ⚡️To get to know @tonibreidinger more and read all about how she first fell in love with the sport head to the link in our bio,” the brand wrote when announcing the news on Instagram today.
Breidinger posed in the most stunning deep emerald green bikini from Palmiza, featuring a halter neck style top with thick straps and cheeky string tie-side bottoms. Both pieces also included a daring asymmetrical skin-baring little cut-out. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and reminded fans that she’s actually also a successful star breaking into the fashion and modeling industries.
After six years of go-kart racing, she switched to open-wheel racing at 15, where her skills shone in the U.S. Auto Club Series. With 19 victories, she caught the attention of the racing community and switched to stock car racing at 19. Since her NASCAR debut in 2021, Breidinger has made history as the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport and has become the female driver with the most Top 10 finishes, with 23 under her belt.
she is also represented by IMG Models, Roman Empire Management and Loop Legal. Breidinger has posed for GQ, Marie Claire, Shape and Glamour, and she's now adding SI Swimsuitdriver to her list of accomplishments.
The Northern California native joins fellow young, trailblazing female athletes including Suni Lee, Cameron Brink, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas and more in starring in the magazine that comes out next May.