Cute Tennis Outfits: Ace Your Style With These Sporty Looks Inspired by the U.S. Open
Whether you’re watching the U.S. Open from the comfort of your couch at home or are lucky enough to witness the action in person at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, one thing is for certain: You’ve got to look the part.
With the tournament in full swing, women’s tennis apparel has never been more relevant, from cute pleated dresses to skorts that move with you both on and off the court. If you’re looking to embody your favorite professional tennis player, à la Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka, we’ve got your back. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, helped pull together some truly chic tennis outfits that will take you from the beach to the court in style. Shop them all below!
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A monochromatic ensemble
An all-white look is sleek and stylish, and with pops of brown on your hat and shoes, you’ll feel pulled together with ease. Layer the one-piece underneath your tennis dress so you can go from the sand to the court in style.
- L’Etoile Sport Lace Tennis Dress, $198 (overthemoon.com)
- Sardinia One-Piece, $99 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Structured Linen Cap, $68 (wilson.com)
- Light Wave Suede Sneakers, $201.60 (us.sandro-paris.com)
Pretty muted hues
An icy blue color palette paired with silver hues makes for a very modern aesthetic. Plus, we couldn’t be more obsessed with these trendy sneakerinas, a shoe that combines the best elements of a sneaker and ballet flat into one.
- Mima - Silver Sparkle Crop Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
- SKIMS + Nike Cropped Track Jacket - Washed Pacific, $80 and 3" Foldover Skorts, $65 (net-a-porter.com)
- Evie Striped Headwrap Wide Headband, $12 (urbanoutfitters.com)
- The Warp Zone Sunglasses, $69 (crapeyewear.com)
- Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina, $159 (vivaia.com)
An alternative to basic black
If you typically gravitate toward a darker color palette, consider switching out your go-to black threads for a few navy pieces. This halter-neck one-piece doubles as a cute top when paired with an athletic skirt.
- Amy High-Neck One-Piece, $182 (robinpiccone.com)
- Sporty & Rich Striped Jersey Tennis Skirt, $150 (net-a-porter.com)
- Uplifting Scrunchie Ruffle, $18 (lululemon.com)
- Luv Lou The Elcie Sunglasses, $170 (revolve.com)
- Terra Scrunch Sneaker, $268 (thereformation.com)
Playful energy
Bring some personality to your outfit with this statement skirt by Rowing Blazers, which features adorable sporty embroidered graphics along the hem. Paired with a bright navy bikini and coordinated accessories, this look is a total win.
- On Studio Cropped Stretch Top, $50 (net-a-porter.com)
- Women’s Terry Pleated Skirt White, $138 (rowingblazers.com)
- Club Top Micro, $110 and Wear to Bottom, $100 (leftonfriday.com)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Sunglasses, $160 (sunglasshut.com)
- US Open Polo Tennis Chino Ball Cap, $79.50 (ralphlauren.com)
- Adidas x Song For The Mute Tokyo Sneaker, $150 (revolve.com)
Black and white with a pop of green
A green terry cloth two-piece is the star of this look, and when worn with a white skort adorned with green polka dots, you’ve got yourself a super cute and coordinated ’fit. Accent the pop of color with black and white accessories from head to toe.
- Perfect-Fit Ringer T-Shirt, $23.70 (jcrew.com)
- Gap × Malbon Pleated Poplin Mini Skort, $88 (gap.com)
- Eva Bikini Top Cloud Terry Turtle Green, $98 and Bottom, $88 (solidandstriped.com)
- Sugar Sunglasses, $208 (bonnieclyde.la)
- Stella Sneaker, $174 (larroude.com)
Neon brights
A neon yellow skirt inspired by the hue of a tennis ball works perfectly with a bright red bikini. Not for wallflowers, this look definitely makes you stand out with equally vibrant sneakers and sunnies.
- Triangle Bikini Top, $50 and Teeny Bottoms, $45 (aliceandolivia.com)
- Layered Ribbed Jersey T-Shirt, $34.30 (cos.com)
- The SuperNova Skirt, $238 (spence.us)
- Flatlist Olympia Sunglasses, $179 (revolve.com)
- Mexico 66 Shoe, $190 (onitsukatiger.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.