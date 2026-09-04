Cute Tennis Outfits: Ace Your Style With These Sporty Looks Inspired by the U.S. Open

Whether you’re watching the U.S. Open from the comfort of your couch at home or are lucky enough to witness the action in person at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, one thing is for certain: You’ve got to look the part.

With the tournament in full swing, women’s tennis apparel has never been more relevant, from cute pleated dresses to skorts that move with you both on and off the court. If you’re looking to embody your favorite professional tennis player, à la Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka, we’ve got your back. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, helped pull together some truly chic tennis outfits that will take you from the beach to the court in style. Shop them all below!

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A monochromatic ensemble

An all-white look is sleek and stylish, and with pops of brown on your hat and shoes, you’ll feel pulled together with ease. Layer the one-piece underneath your tennis dress so you can go from the sand to the court in style.

All white tennis outfit | Over the Moon, Monday Swimwear, Wilson and Sandro

Pretty muted hues

An icy blue color palette paired with silver hues makes for a very modern aesthetic. Plus, we couldn’t be more obsessed with these trendy sneakerinas, a shoe that combines the best elements of a sneaker and ballet flat into one.

Ice blue and silver tennis outfit | Triangl, Net-a-Porter, Urban Outfitters, Crap Eyewear and Vivaia

An alternative to basic black

If you typically gravitate toward a darker color palette, consider switching out your go-to black threads for a few navy pieces. This halter-neck one-piece doubles as a cute top when paired with an athletic skirt.

Navy tennis outfit | Robin Piccone, Net-a-Porter, Lululemon, Revolve and Reformation

Playful energy

Bring some personality to your outfit with this statement skirt by Rowing Blazers, which features adorable sporty embroidered graphics along the hem. Paired with a bright navy bikini and coordinated accessories, this look is a total win.

Printed tennis skirt outfit | Net-a-Porter, Rowing Blazers, Left on Friday, Sunglass Hut, Ralph Lauren and Revolve

Black and white with a pop of green

A green terry cloth two-piece is the star of this look, and when worn with a white skort adorned with green polka dots, you’ve got yourself a super cute and coordinated ’fit. Accent the pop of color with black and white accessories from head to toe.

Green, black and white tennis outfit | J.Crew, Gap, Solid and Striped, Bonnie Clyde and Larroudé

Neon brights

A neon yellow skirt inspired by the hue of a tennis ball works perfectly with a bright red bikini. Not for wallflowers, this look definitely makes you stand out with equally vibrant sneakers and sunnies.

Vibrant tennis outfit | Alice + Olivia, COS, Spence, Revolve and Onitsuka Tiger

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