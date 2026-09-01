Paige Spiranac’s ‘Golf and Selfies’ Post Totally Took Us Back to Her SI Swimsuit Debut

When we’re looking for sporty style inspiration, Paige Spiranac’s Instagram accounts are always one of our first stops. The popular golf content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model doesn’t gatekeep when it comes to her green-ready getups, often sharing snapshots of her latest ‘fits on social media. She did just that again over the weekend, giving fans plenty of new outfit inspiration in a nine-photo set she captioned, “Golf and selfies ⛳️.” To view Spiranac’s post on Instagram, click here.

In the cover photo of the Instagram post—which she shared with fans on her second account—the athlete sported a sleek ensemble featuring a zip-up, long-sleeved black top and coordinating mini skirt paired with a crisp white tank. She accessorized the sporty look with sparkling silver stud earrings and matching black and white sunglasses.

Her long blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail to show off her matte skin, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and glossy pink lip. Other snapshots in the set gave followers an even closer look at her effortlessly gorgeous glam. Her makeup was so stunning that one commenter asked for more information about the lip liner used, and the content creator replied, revealing that she reaches for “Makeup Forever or Rhode normally!”

Do you like my golf outfit? pic.twitter.com/z7NzQC5nyx — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 27, 2026

While all of the outfits Spiranac styled in her playful showcase of selfies were equally lovely, here at SI Swimsuit, we can’t see the star in a nearly all-black look without immediately thinking back to her sultry SI Swimsuit debut! First appearing in the magazine in 2018 with an awe-inspiring rookie feature in Aruba, photographed by James Macari, Spiranac’s wardrobe for the shoot was a distinct departure from her everyday ensembles.

When it comes to her signature style, the golfer embraces a robust color palette, typically styling sweet pastels and lighter shades while walking the greens. However, her first feature with SI Swimsuit took a totally different, marvelously monochromatic approach. On set, the SI Swimsuit team dressed Spiranac in dark, dynamic designer swimwear pieces, allowing her to stand out in stark contrast against the unforgettable backdrop.

Overall, these edgy selections proved that a black swimsuit can (and should!) be anything but basic, spotlighting sleek silhouettes, cool cutouts and other unexpected details. With this in mind, scroll on to see a few of our favorite looks from the model’s SI Swimsuit debut!

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by Po Swim by Ava Frati. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Top by Only Hearts. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

To check out Spiranac’s full 2018 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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