Alix Earle’s Vintage-Inspired Look Leaves Fellow SI Swimsuit Models ‘Obsessed’

Alix Earle kicked off the last week of August by taking fans behind the scenes of her latest photo shoot, and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about the gorgeous look since!

Over the weekend, the content creator and three-time SI Swimsuit model—who landed a cover spot on the 2026 issue alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English with her beautiful shoot in Botswana—shared a sultry new video across social media. In the quick clip, the Reale Actives founder embraced a more vintage, Old Hollywood-inspired look than fans have seen from her before, adding a modern twist by modeling a luxe latex set by Poster Girl. To view Earle’s post on Instagram, click here.

While the video was left blurry to leave a little mystery for the final photos to come, the designer noted in the comments that the fabulous ‘fit comprised its Chérie Balconette Bra ($433) and the coordinating Chérie Latex Thong ($183). As noted above, the set was crafted from 100% latex for a shiny, skin-hugging look. The sweet cherry design on the bust and bottoms added an unexpected vintage edge, while the frilled hem and fabric rose details provided plenty of feminine energy.

Earle then paired the sleek set with hair and makeup that left her looking almost unrecognizable. For the fashion-forward shoot, she traded her long golden tresses for a platinum blonde wig styled in a classic Marilyn Monroe-esque bob. Meanwhile, her glam was the definition of dewy, leaving the stylish star’s skin glowing beneath the bright lights.

At the time of this article’s publication, Earle’s video has already been viewed over 2.7 million times on Instagram. There, the striking style also appeared to be a hit with her fellow SI Swimsuit stars, several of whom took to the comments to share their love for the throwback fashion moment.

“Omg,” Remi Bader simply penned.

“Obsessed with youuuuu😍,” Olandria added.

“I GASPED !!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” Maura Higgins admitted.

“Cherry on top! 🍒😍 love u in our Cherie latex underwear set 💌💋,” the official account for Poster Girl concurred.

Aside from filling our feeds with gasp-worthy fashion moments, Earle has a stacked week ahead. This Friday, Sept. 5, the star’s reality TV show, Earle Meets World, will drop on Netflix. Following the content creator and her family as they navigate life in the public eye, all eight episodes will be available to watch at once on the streamer.

In the meantime, if you can’t wait for more content featuring the model—or if you’re on the hunt for even more of her two-piece looks for some late summer inspiration—you can watch Earle strut her stuff on the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, streaming now on Hulu and Disney+!

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