Shop the Sleek, Black One-Shouldered Swimsuit Jena Sims Wore in Mexico
As a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, Jena Sims earned her rookie spot in this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The 35-year-old model, entrepreneur and mom traveled to Mexico for her feature in the 2024 magazine, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai.
The styling on set was inspired by neutrals and trendy animal prints, and the flattering cream, brown and earthy tones suited Sims incredibly. Likewise, the Pageant of Hope founder felt incredible while on location with the SI Swimsuit team.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims stated while on set. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
And while there were too many cute and flattering suits to come out of her brand feature to count, one look Sims rocked in particular is a favorite of ours—and best of all, it’s currently on sale.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sofi Swimsuit, $170 (agentprovocateur.com)
If, like us, you’ve been eyeing this swimsuit for some time, now is the time to click “add to cart,” as it’s currently more than 60% off. Available in both black and hot pink, this one-shouldered suit offers flattering cut-outs at the waist, and the high-leg cut helps to lengthen your silhouette.