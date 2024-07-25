Shop This Super Chic Alix Earle-Approved Sparkly Two-Piece for Summer
As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover model, Alix Earle posed for photographer Yu Tsai in two different settings in her current home base of Miami: the New Jersey native was featured both on the beach and in a hotel after-party, and the results are truly stunning.
While it’s difficult for us to select a favorite look of Earle’s, one particular bikini she donned while on location stands out due to how incredibly unique it is—and how fabulous it looked on the 23-year-old content creator. And while the sparkly turquoise version of the Oséree two-piece that Earle wore is currently sold out, luckily, the same suit is still available for purchase in a pretty purple hue.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lumiere Maxi O Two-Piece, $371 (revolve.com)
While Earle modeled the blue-green version of the suit on location, the aubergine set, linked above, is equally as stunning. The suit features a large gold O-ring detail on the chest along with a cross-body one-shoulder silhouette.
In order to keep it real with her followers as always, Earle opted to leave all of her SI Swimsuit photos unretouched, a decision she has spoken out about on TikTok.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” she stated.