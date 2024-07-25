Swimsuit

Shop This Super Chic Alix Earle-Approved Sparkly Two-Piece for Summer

This Oséree set is a must-have for your beachside adventures abroad.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover model, Alix Earle posed for photographer Yu Tsai in two different settings in her current home base of Miami: the New Jersey native was featured both on the beach and in a hotel after-party, and the results are truly stunning.

While it’s difficult for us to select a favorite look of Earle’s, one particular bikini she donned while on location stands out due to how incredibly unique it is—and how fabulous it looked on the 23-year-old content creator. And while the sparkly turquoise version of the Oséree two-piece that Earle wore is currently sold out, luckily, the same suit is still available for purchase in a pretty purple hue.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Lumiere Maxi O Two-Piece, $371 (revolve.com)

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

While Earle modeled the blue-green version of the suit on location, the aubergine set, linked above, is equally as stunning. The suit features a large gold O-ring detail on the chest along with a cross-body one-shoulder silhouette.

In order to keep it real with her followers as always, Earle opted to leave all of her SI Swimsuit photos unretouched, a decision she has spoken out about on TikTok.

“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” she stated.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion