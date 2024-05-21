SI Swim Models Gayle King and Kate Upton Wore This Brand for Their Cover Photo Shoots
SI Swimsuit cover models Gayle King and Kate Upton practically broke the internet last week when both women appeared on the front of the 2024 issue, which marks the publication’s 60th anniversary.
The supermodel, who has posed for the brand seven separate years now, and the CBS Mornings cohost traveled to sunny Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for their photo shoots. The SI Swimsuit fashion team wanted to accent the summery, laid-back and lively vibes of the location, so they pulled tons of colorful, neon pieces with fun prints and cute cut-outs. The suits were then paired with over-the-top jewelry, all inspired by the flashy, sporty swim editorials from the 1980s.
While on location, Upton, 31, and King, 69, tapped luxury Parisian swimwear brand Eres for one of their many magnificent looks, which you can shop below.
Space Small Triangle Top, $270 and Réflexe Thin Briefs, $270 in
“Imprime Kaleido Soleil” (eresparis.com)
The mom of one showed off her incredible figure and proved her status as a repeat cover girl.
Micaela Sophisticated One-Piece, $665 (eresparis.com)
The Emmy Award-winner accessorized with a statement layered necklace from Karine Sultan and a cute bangle cuff from SOKO.
Eres’s latest seasonal line is imagined by Marie-Paule Minchelli and was inspired by natural elements of sky blue, sunshine and clouds. The collection is a “celebration of dreaming ... buoyed by optimism and a lust for life,” reads the website. “Exotic influences and rainbow hues flood the swimwear, leading us deep into uncharted territory.”
Shop the complete collection at eresparis.com.