SI Swimsuit-Approved Classic White Swimsuits to Snag During Labor Day Sales
Labor Day weekend is officially here, and that means a couple things. For one, it’s a long weekend, perfect for a last ditch effort to get to the beach or lounge by the pool. And two, sales.
We know that much like Black Friday or Prime Day, Labor Day shopping can get a little overwhelming. That’s why we’ve curated a few of our favorite white swimwear styles from various brands for your perusal. Below are just a few of our favorite classic, timeless white swimsuits. After all, the notion that you can’t wear white after Labor Day is a rule that’s meant to be broken.
Happy shopping!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Solid & Striped The Daphne Eyelet Bikini Top, $54 and The Daphne Eyelet Bikini Bottom, $54 (solidandstriped.com)
The delicate white eyelet detailing in this underwire top and low-rise bottom adds a feminine touch to what is already a flattering two-piece. To make matters even better, this on-sale swimsuit will be discounted an extra 40% once added cart, reflecting the above price.
SAME Los Angeles Color-Block One-Piece, $146.25 (samelosangeles.com)
Though not technically completely white, this color-blocked one-piece from SAME Los Angeles is classic in both form and hue. We love it for its black hem detailing, flattering silhouette and, of course, the fact that it’s currently 25% off with code “ENDOFSUMMER24.”
Bain de Minuit Claude Top Ivory, €71.25 and Claude Bottom Ivory, €67.50 (baindeminuit.com)
From an SI Swimsuit-approved brand comes this unique two-piece style. Complete with a flattering underwire fit in the top and a chic adjustable belt in the bottoms, this set is the eye-catching end of summer style you need. Plus, all styles on Bain de Minuit’s site are currently 25% off with code “SEPTEMBER25.”
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece, $105 (riotswim.com)
If the fact that Chanel Iman wore this during her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize isn’t endorsement enough, then the sale should be. This bright white ruched one-piece from Riot Swim is currently 30% off—like everything else on their site.
Monday Swimwear Hanalei Top, $50.40 and Hanalei Bottom, $48 (mondayswimwear.com)
Who doesn’t love a classic triangle bikini? We’re big fans of the style in general, and this Monday Swimwear version in particular. The double ties on the sides add just a touch of intrigue to an already stunning swimsuit.