3 SI Swimsuit-Approved Looks From the New PINK by Frankies Bikinis Collab
It should come as no surprise that here at SI Swimsuit, we live for a great swimwear drop, and the PINK by Frankies Bikinis collaboration, which launched on Feb. 25, has definitely caught our attention.
The collaborative label, which features two-pieces with ruffled hems, smocked detailing and trendy colors like icy blue, comes just in time for spring break, and has recently been spotted on three-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann. The 24-year-old content creator shared an Instagram carousel on Wednesday in which she was clad in the Cape May Bikini Top ($39.95) in a beautiful cherry floral pattern, which she paired with white denim shorts and bright red cowboy boots.
In another snapshot included in the photo dump, Thumann modeled the same bikini top, but in a pink and black polka dot pattern, which was paired with the matching Rosemary Itsy Bottom ($39.95). In one beachfront pic, she donned a soft pink knit full-zip hoodie ($79.95) over her bikini top to stay warm as the sun set behind her.
If, like Thumann, you’ll find yourself at the beach soon and are in need of a new suit, consider adding the following SI Swimsuit-approved picks to your cart.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Reign Eyelet Bikini Top in Blue Quartz, $44.95 and Annabelle Eyelet Covered Bottom, $44.95 (victoriassecret.com)
Bridgerton blue is all the rage right now, and this ultra-feminine bikini consists of a ruffled top and coordinated bottoms, both of which feature a tiny white rose accents and eyelet detail. Check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit looks from the issue that incorporate the pastel hue here.
August One-Piece in Pink Dot, $59.95 (victoriasecret.com)
Show off your legs with this high-cut one-piece in a darling light pink and black polka dot pattern. With a plunge back, this is a super ’90s-inspired silhouette.
Dylan Bikini Top, $39.95 and Mae Thong Bottom, $39.95 in Bandana Red (victoriassecret.com)
This bright red two-piece is incredibly eye-catching, not only due to its vibrant color, but for its unique structure. While the sleeved top consists of smocked fabric, the matching bottoms feature a ruffled hem and super cheeky bum coverage.
Shop the complete limited-edition PINK by Frankies Bikinis collection here, which in addition to swimwear, includes shirts, shorts, pants, hoodies, dresses and more.