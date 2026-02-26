Swimsuit

5 Timeless Seaside Looks Featuring the ‘Bridgerton’ Family’s Signature Blue Shade

Dearest gentle readers, we’ve come to remind you that SI Swimsuit models have been rocking this pretty pastel color in the fold for years.

Allie Hayes

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Greetings, fellow Bridgerton fans! As you’re likely already aware, the final four episodes of Season 4 dropped on Netflix today, Feb. 26, concluding Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s epic love story. This season was chock-full of all the marvelous moments fans have come to expect from the series over the years, including a modern-meets-classical score, plenty of yearning and, of course, the titular family styling their signature color: blue.

Still, while the term “Bridgerton blue” has become a go-to descriptor among fans talking about the pastel hue, this concept is actually somewhat debated among the creatives behind the scenes. Speaking to Town & Country earlier this month, costume designer John Glaser said, “I did season one, and I made the color palettes. There is no Bridgerton blue. That’s a misconception ...” Meanwhile, assistant costume designer George Sayers also weighed in, adding, “We have been encouraged to use it, keep the family in blue.”

As a result of that encouragement, this muted shade (as seen on Yerin Ha in the photo above) has become a staple style of the characters, whether it takes center stage or is snuck into the details. Naturally, this had us reminiscing about all the times the color—which Byrdie recently described as “Regency Blue”—has appeared on SI Swimsuit models in the magazine.

With this in mind, we journeyed back through our archive to pluck out a few of our favorite seaside looks featuring the light blue hue to celebrate the Season 4 finale of Bridgerton!

Christen Goff on Captiva Island, Fla.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

The most recent addition to SI Swimsuit’s unofficial beautiful-in-blue collection, Goff sported this gorgeous zip-front one-piece from OYE Swimwear during her February 2026 digital cover shoot with the magazine. On Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., the six-time SI Swimsuit model looked like a slice of clear blue sky fallen to Earth.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan in Mexico

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. Earrings by Jenny Bird Ring by Karine Sultan / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, Chan took the pretty pastel shade to the beaches of Mexico in 2023, where she turned the metaphorical dial up on vibrancy for a final color caught somewhere between muted and eye-popping. This sporty swim look by OOKIOH also incorporated the Bridgerton family’s other signature hue—silver—via the hardware details.

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. Earrings by Jenny Bird Ring by Karine Sultan / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

Josephine Skriver in Montenegro

Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by JANTHEE. Earrings by Michelle Ross. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

During her 2022 shoot in Montenegro, Skriver put a moody, darker twist on the powdery color—which can also be found on the show, as a deeper blue is sometimes spotted on Lady Bridgerton—with this two-piece set from JANTHEE. The ruched details further add to the timeless feel of the bikini, creating a sultry silhouette that was equal parts daring and romantic.

Josephine Skrive
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tanaye White in Sacramento, Calif.

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

White brought the pastel hue back to basics for her breathtaking, cottagecore-inspired 2021 shoot in Sacramento, Calif. And the model embraced even more Bridgerton-adjacent vibes while on the set, riding a stunning horse for several captivating shots.

Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Tanaye White was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Georgia Gibbs in Aruba

Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by L*Space.
Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by L*Space. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Capping off our pastel blue retrospective, Gibbs rocked the powdery shade for her 2018 Aruba feature, modeling this unique short-sleeve set from L*Space. The off-the-shoulder style made for a dreamy cut, while the lighter tone of the garment absolutely wouldn’t be out of place if found in the Bridgertons’ stacked and stylish wardrobe.

Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by L*Space.
Georgia Gibbs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by L*Space. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published |Modified
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/SwimNews