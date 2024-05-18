SI Swimsuit Legends Show Off Their Full-Glam Fashion in Florida
SI Swimsuit legends showed up and showed out at the VIP Party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Friday evening. After partying it up the previous night in New York City and taking an early-bird flight to the Sunshine State, these brand stars sure do clean up well.
Christie Brinkley, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Kate Love, Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge, all ll former cover girls, posed poolside and flaunted their flawless looks. Brinkley, who graced the front of three consecutive issues (in 1979, ’80 and ’81) opted for a cool black mesh gown, while Nader, who was a 2023 cover girl, opted for something a little more casual with ripped black jeans and a see-through flowy tank top.
Musk, who made history at the time as the oldest cover model in ’22, looked super elegant and comfortable in a white satin set featuring feather trimming. Aldridge, who posed for the 50th anniversary group cover, matched the entrepreneur’s vibe with a long white satin gown with a stylish one-shoulder rope strap.
Love opted for a classy, neutral-colored printed shirt and mini skirt set, while Upton, who landed her fourth cover year for the 60th anniversary, rocked a floor-length, skin-tight ruched mesh nude dress.
All six women traveled to Florida earlier this year, as well, when they posed for a legendary 60th anniversary triptych of group cover snapshots, taken by talented visual artist Yu Tsai.
“The legends were specifically chosen because not only are they legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alumni, but they’re legendary in their own right. They stand together and alone for representing all of the important things that they’ve contributed to society, to the conversation,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said while on the red carpet of the NYC launch party on May 16. “You know, what they mean to themselves, but also what they mean to others. I think when you look at the collective group of legends, every single person can see something of themselves in these women, and that’s the intention. Not to mention they’re all just incredible people.”