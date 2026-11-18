After months of speculation and weeks of growing rumors, Amazon MGM Studios officially unveiled the next James Bond on Monday, Nov. 16, and the internet has been aflame ever since. ICYMI (which...how?!), Robert Pattinson landed the role, reportedly beating out several rumored finalists, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Nicolas Hoult.

Now that the titular spy has been selected, fans are wondering who will take on the other iconic roles in the forthcoming franchise. Of course, we’re particularly excited about the future Bond girls! Typically portrayed as an ally and/or love interest, the fashion-forward role is often just as memorable as 007 himself.

With that in mind, we’ve gone through the SI Swimsuit archive to resurface a few of our favorite snapshots from recent years that absolutely channel the same edgy energy and timeless style as Bond girls of the past.

Dr. No (1962)

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

We have to start this list with a Bond girl look that doubles as one of the most influential moments in swimwear history: Ursula Andress’s white belted bikini in the 1962 film Dr. No. It’s a two-piece so famous, it literally has its own Wikipedia page. And when professional golfer Nelly Korda joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2025 in Boca Raton, she rocked a similarly sultry set from Vitamin A, with details that brought us right back to that unforgettable movie moment.

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Die Another Day (2002)

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

We can’t talk about iconic Bond girl bikini moments without bringing up Halle Berry’s statement-making seaside scene in 2002’s Die Another Day. Her eye-popping orange swimsuit made her an instant standout in the 007 universe. This year, Tiffany Haddish—one of four cover stars in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue—channeled similar vibes for her debut shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, wearing a unique layered two-piece by SAME in an identical hue.

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Goldfinger (1964)

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

To this day, Shirley Eaton’s look in 1964’s aptly titled Goldfinger remains a pop culture phenomenon, as the star dripped in head-to-toe gold body paint for her history-making performance. Hannah Jeter may have forgone the body paint for her shimmering look on Fiji’s sun-drenched shores in 2017, but her luxurious, long-sleeve THE BLONDS one-piece definitely embraced the same elegant energy.

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

No Time to Die (2021)

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Finally, a nod to one of our favorite recent Bond girl moments: Ana de Armas’s sultry black gown in the final Bond film featuring Daniel Craig before he passes the metaphorical martini to Pattinson—shaken, not stirred, of course. The edgy evening look featured a daringly dipped neckline and sweeping silhouette, not dissimilar to the Christopher Esber one-piece Brianna LaPaglia styled for her January 2025 digital issue cover shoot in La Quinta, Calif.

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

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