The SI Swimsuit Model-Approved Secret to Sleek, Frizz-Free Hair on Set

Leave it to SI Swimsuit models to not break a sweat while striking a pose in a subtropic climate like Botswana.

When brand stars Alix Earle, Meredith Mickelson, Penny Lane, Achieng Agutu and Camille Kostek traveled to the country in Southern Africa, they kept their cool in front of the lens and, thanks to Kérastase serving as the official haircare partner of 2026, not a single strand was out of place during their time in front of photographer Ruven Afanador’s lens.

Hairstylist Chuck Amos was on location with the SI Swimsuit team for our photo shoot in Botswana, and the haircare professional had a duo of products at the ready to combat the heat while making sure our models looked camera ready at a moment’s notice.

“We have talent who’s very gorgeous and beautiful, and we have the roughness of the jungle, so this kind of acts as a bridge between giving it that look, but still giving it the look that we need to keep it in vain with the class of the models that we’re shooting today,” Amos explained while on set. “I want it to have a frizzy texture, but I want the ends to have a little sharpness, and this is gonna give us instant shine.”

Below, shop the products that Amos reached for while on set in Botswana.

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Kérastase

A professional-grade hair oil, these drops transform frizzy hair into runway-ready locks in no time. The lightweight formula promises frizz control for up to four days, while helping hair to feel luxurious and soft. Best of all, the product has a floral, citrusy fragrance, which SI Swimsuit Kostek called out on set for being “so yummy.”

Kérastase

Use the above drops along with the brand’s all-in-one smoothing spray to beat frizz while simultaneously protecting your locks from heat and humidity. The formula, which is packed with hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and wild rose in oil, detangles, hydrates and smooths hair, and also offers heat protection for blow drying or styling with hot tools.

Check out more SI Swimsuit content from Botswana here, and be sure keep an eye out for the 2026 issue when it hits newsstands next month!

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