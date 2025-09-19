SI Swimsuit Models Brought Style and Glamour to New York Fashion Week
Though it has now drawn to a close, New York Fashion Week was the place to see and be seen over the last several days. Held between Sept. 11 and Sept. 16, the week-long event allowed for the hottest designers to showcase their spring-summer 2026 lines, while it also presented a great opportunity for models, A-listers and other celebs to show off their personal sense of style while attending events around the city.
Not only did a few of our current and former brand stars walk down various runways during NYFW, others were spotted out and about taking in the trends from the front row. Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit moments from New York Fashion Week. Until next time!
Ellie Thumann
Thumann, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, opted for a perky pony and luminous skin for a NYFW moment. “The ponytail is the main point!” she wrote in her IG caption of the look, which was executed by hairstylist Haley Logan, while makeup artist Claire Malley aced the model’s glam. The icing on the cake was Thumann’s black sheer ensemble.
Ashley Graham
Graham, one of SI Swimsuit’s 2016 cover models, strutted the NYFW runway for designer Grace Ling late last week and attended the Chopard Ice Cube Party on Sunday. Styled by Emily Evans for the latter, the supermodel was dripping in diamonds and rocked a black vintage Dior dress from 2004 for the occasion.
Camille Kostek
After attending the House of Champion New York Fashion Week event last Thursday, Kostek, a brand legend, shared some behind the scenes pics from the event with her Instagram followers this week. “Angel face 😍😍😍😍,” three-time SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford gushed in the comments.
Lauren Chan
Chan, one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 cover stars, walked in several NYFW shows this year, including those of designers Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano. Her “FUN DUMP” summarizing the occasion included BTS video, outfit snaps and moments alongside her fiancée, Haley Kosan.
XANDRA
XANDRA, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, also made an appearance at the House of Champion event, and her ensemble was one for the books. The hotel room snaps of her denim-on-denim outfit, styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet, deserve a second look.
Olivia Ponton
Ponton, who has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue twice, showed off her ladylike style—and her long, toned legs—at the Tory Burch fashion show on Monday. We’re pinning this to our workwear mood board immediately.