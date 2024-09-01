SI Swimsuit’s Christen Harper Is a Beachside Angel in This Cheeky, Frilly White Set in Barbados
SI Swimsuit stalwart Christen Harper has posed for the brand four years in a row, and she just gets better and better each year. The 2021 Swim Search co-winner, who was discovered through the open casting call, traveled to the breathtaking beaches of Dominica for her earthy, angelic feature with photographer Amanda Pratt in last year’s magazine. For the 60th anniversary issue this year, the 31-year-old, who tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff earlier this summer, posed for Ben Watts in the beautiful, colorful Porto and the North, Portugal.
It‘s so beyond clear from her sophomore photo shoot in Barbados that Harper was well-deserving of her co-Rookie of the Year title in 2022. Especially in these mesmerizing pics in a cheeky, feminine white set from Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Christen Top, $74 and Christen Thong Bottom, $79 (toxicsadie.com)
Toxic Sadie Swimwear’s pieces are made to order for sustainability and customization. This beautiful, feminine cream set features a triangle-style top and super minimal coverage thong bottoms. Both pieces have a gorgeous ruched ruffle detailing. Harper paired the bikini with a perfectly matching terry-cloth bucket hat ($99) from Lack of Color and a pair of pink Converse.
The California native always imagined herself posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, and it was a real dream come true when it happened.
“Once upon a time, I looked at the images of Sports Illustrated and I saw these women that were confident and sure of themselves and that’s what I wanted to be,” Harper shared. “I wanted to be here today to hopefully do that for another girl. It’s important for girls to feel confident because then they go through life and they go after careers and jobs that are important. I just want them to see these images and feel proud of themselves and feel like they can do anything because they can.”