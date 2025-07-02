SI Swimsuit’s Best Bikini Moments in California Over the Years
California girls are indeed unforgettable!
There’s no denying that some of the best photos of SI Swimsuit models come from shoots that were done in none other than the Golden State. These pictures not only highlight the endless beauty that the state contains, but also showcase the models wearing stylish bikinis that cannot be matched. A perfect combo for easy viewing, to say the least.
It’s time to see why people say this state is one of the most gorgeous ones there is. Here are just five of our favorite SI Swimsuit snaps from California.
What. A. Shot. Seriously, there are no words to truly describe how breathtaking this snap is. For this shot, Kelly Rohrbach rests on a tree in the middle of the woods located in Big Sur, Calif. She is wearing a vibrant sky blue bikini comprised of a ruched triangle-shaped top and a string bikini bottom. Blue beaded bracelets tie the look together.
These bikinis should be the first choice for those who want something a little bold and eye-catching, as a show-stopping moment is bound to happen when wearing this!
How many aura points does Damaris Lewis get for posing in this pretty grey and white patterned string two-piece on top of an aircraft in Palm Springs? Honestly, the SI Swimsuit model deserves at least a million points for this 2010 picture because it gives off such an effortlessly cool and edgy vibe.
Bikinis that include a tie string at the center are perfect for those who want something flirty that will have everyone on the beach talking. It’s also a great choice if a more muted and neutral-toned bikini is preferred.
A golden bikini for a golden beauty in the Golden State sounds about right! This photo of Yesica Toscanini working behind the counter of a shop in Hollywood while wearing a bronze gold ensemble emphasizes the “It Girl” factor she possesses. Everything else fades away when a striking individual like this steps onto the scene.
A swimsuit like this is best worn on a day when the sun is sitting high in the sky so that the bikini and the wearer can both shine to the utmost.
Sacramento makes for the ideal place for a vision like Emily DiDonato to deliver a remarkable photo for the ages. With a backdrop of fields and a long, flowy floral dress, this snap produces a stunning introduction to the pale pink bikini she sports for this shot.
A ruched bikini top and a high-waisted medium coverage bottom are the recommendations for people who want to keep it a little conservative with their garments but also want to show just the right amount of skin to let the warm sun rays in.
Genevieve Morton’s fierce energy in this photo is practically oozing through the screen. Giving a compelling glare, she easily demands the attention of anyone fortunate enough to feast their eyes on this snap. And the classic black bikini she dons helps this all the more.
One can never go wrong with a classic black bikini, as it pairs well with loads of outfits. Be it a cute moment featuring a black bikini top and a pair of denim jeans, or an effortless day on the beach where just an oversized shirt and black bikini bottom will do, it’s impossible not to look good in this tried and true combo.