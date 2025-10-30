Simone Biles Looks Divine in Angelic Evening Gown for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Event
Simone Biles has been delivering nothing but stunning looks back-to-back. Her latest outfit is proof of just that, as she absolutely dazzled in a shiny white evening gown for the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year event in Madrid, Spain, earlier this week.
Styling & Glam
The Olympian’s piece begins with a stylish halter-style neck that does well to set up the rest of the garment. From here, the gown flows into a stretch of white, glistening fabric, then stops at her open-toed silver heels.
She kept her accessories minimal for this outfit, wearing only diamond earrings and some pieces of hand jewelry to spruce up her attire. As for her hair and makeup, a soft and glamorous beat paired with a pretty, voluminous bob was an effortlessly fiery combination that truly made this look sing. Underneath the gentle lighting of her modern bathroom, Biles stands out as the most serene aspect of her most recent Instagram snaps.
A peek inside the star-studded event
Plenty of other famous faces were in attendance at the 2025 installment of Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year event, including (but not limited to) Emma Roberts, Maria Pombo, Lola Rodriguez, Marta Ortiz, María Pedraza and Latin American Music Awards nominee Bad Gyal.
In addition to the many remarkable women honored, the 2017 and 2019 SI Swimsuit model was also spotlighted. Biles was given the Icon Award, acknowledging her extraordinary talent in the world of gymnastics and honoring this trailblazer’s incredible feats.
“At 28, Biles is not only one of the most awarded sportsmen of all time, but also one of the most influential women on the international landscape,” Harper’s Bazaar España penned about the talented gymnast. “Since she dazzled at the Rio 2016 Olympics, winning four gold and one bronze medals, she has proven that perseverance, discipline and talent can rewrite the history of the sport.”
“Her message focused on inner strength and the importance of self-care and being true to one[self] redefines what excellence means and make [Biles] undoubtedly an icon of our time.”
Biles continues to make waves for herself, speaking to her icon status and how she truly is unrivaled in the competitive world. Her award is just a sliver of all the praise she deserves for breaking records and proving that women can do anything they set their minds to.
In short, there are few more deserving of an Icon Award than Biles!