Sixtine Enjoys Her Snow Day in Red Hot Cheeky Lingerie for Incredible Wintery Photos
Two-time SI Swimsuit model and body-neutrality advocate Sixtine continues to impress us on social media. For her latest Instagram carousel, the 27-year-old Belgium-born, Texas-raised content creator braced the cold in red hot lingerie. Enjoying the beautiful snow, she paired a bra and matching thong with a white puffer coat and white accessories consisting of a fuzzy hat and snow boots. Posing with a bottle of Martinelli’s juice, she looked like she just came out of a magazine.
Sixtine, who began modeling as a pre-teen and signed to her first agency at the age of 20, is also a successful internet personality, with over a million followers across TikTok and Instagram. Using her platform to promote healthy habits and thinking amid a world of unrealistic beauty standards on social media, the NYU graduate prefers the term “body-neutrality” over “body-positivity,” describing it as the “acceptance of your body, without the need to love it.”
It’s no wonder she receives praise for her uplifting and reality check messaging on social media, as well as her gorgeous selfies and full body shots that remind her followers she is a successful model. “up to snow good ☃️,” she cleverly captioned her latest Instagram share.
See Sixtine’s Instagram post here.
She also hilariously wrote in her comments section, “@martinellisco pls sponsor me.”
“My eyeballs said thank u 🧎♀️➡️,” content creator Olivia Kirkby added.
“Today’s forecast: cheeky ❤️,” said another.
“🔥🔥How is the snow not melting?!?” another comment read.
Over on TikTok, Sixtine shared a behind the scenes clip at her latest shoot, writing over the video as she sipped her sparkling cider, “the best part of being kinda fat is that you always run warm anyway.”
Sixtine made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, featured as a rookie, after being photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. The spread of images was positively breathtaking, and the influencer considers getting to work with the brand as the highlight of her career. Running it back the year after, she returned for the 2024 issue where she posed in Belize for Derek Kettela’s lens. Wearing a variety of different swimsuit styles in white, Sixtine channeled angelic vibes while modeling on the beach and beside a waterfall.
When discussing the brand, Sixtine was quick to choose Ashley Graham as the “most iconic model” in SI Swimsuit history, who served as the first plus-sized model to land the cover. “I will say Ashley Graham was a big one for me, just because, like, that was such a big thing with like plus-sized models and mid-sized models and just, like, you don’t have to be a size zero,” she shared. Graham has posed for the magazine three times, including her iconic and history-making cover in 2016.