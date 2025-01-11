The White Crochet Two-Piece Sixtine Wore in Belize Gives Major Ethereal Vibes—Available in 13 Colors
Since she began modeling back in 2011, Sixtine has made a major name for herself in the industry. The beauty neutrality advocate, who’s known for her work in front of the camera as well as her empowering posts on social media, has partnered with notable brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, TRESemmé and Spanx. She’s walked the runway for Adore Me, a trailblazing size-inclusive lingerie brand, and in 2023, she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie when traveling to Dominica to be photographed by Yu Tsai for a spread of jaw-dropping images.
Sixtine, who was born in Brussels, Belgium, called joining the brand “so exciting” and “unbelievable,” noting that she had a photo of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine on her vision board when getting the phone call. A year later, the content creator, who makes sure to remind her followers that you don’t have to be a size 0 to look good in a bikini, made her return to the brand when jetting off to Belize for another stunning shoot, this time for Derek Kettela’s lens.
Proving white is her color, Sixtine rocked a variety of different styles on the beach and in the water for the 2024 shoot, and as we create our own vision boards for 2025 swimwear, this piece below is definitely on our list. From Andi Bagus, the crochet halter-top two-piece features the most elegant gold hoop feature on top and bottom, along with strings on both to ensure the perfect fit.
Ringo Micro Bikini, $69 in Pure White (andi-bagus.com)
Sixtine was positively angelic in this timeless two-piece, which also features thong bottoms, adding a sexy vibe to the already beautiful item. And if you don’t think white is your color—though we’re sure it is—don’t worry, because this bikini comes in 13 different colors. This includes Plain Black, Plain Pistachio and others, as well as multiple striped options.
The swimwear brand, which is a favorite here at SI Swimsuit, is currently offering 15% off on 15 new styles, so if you’re browsing the site, make sure to take note of the sale.
When returning to SI Swimsuit last year, Sixtine expressed how much of a “dream” her experience with the brand has been. Taking to Instagram last May to share a daring, drop-dead gorgeous look from an SI Swim launch event, she wrote, “to my @si_swimsuit family, thank you thank you thank you for not only welcoming me into such a wonderful family but for creating such a powerful community of incredible women.”
“Masterclass in looking GORGEOUS right here!! 😍,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day wrote back—a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.