Sixtine Merges Modern Style With Classic Pattern for a Timeless Poolside Look
Body neutrality advocate and SI Swimsuit model Sixtine took to her Instagram account on Friday to share her latest poolside look with her fashion-loving followers, and the entire ensemble quickly became one of our new favorite summertime styles!
You can view Sixtine’s Instagram post here.
For the seven-photo carousel, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand in 2023 for a shoot in Dominica before returning for round two in 2024, venturing to Belize—sported an itty-bitty string bikini in a truly timeless pattern. The crisp white fabric of the two-piece was the perfect base, which was then decorated with a soft, dainty blue floral design. Overall, the ensemble effortlessly merged modern swimwear trends with a classic motif for a show-stopping final look.
But this isn’t just a simple swimsuit, as the set also happens to be part of a La Porte Swimwear collab curated by none other than SI Swimsuit staple, Camille Kostek. In the post, Sixtine was seen wearing the Kendall Triangle Bikini Top ($88) and the Jules Scrunch Bottom ($88), both in the “Toile” colorway.
“never getting over you in every piece of this collection 🥹♥️,” Kostek gushed in the comment section. “soooo good.”
And Kostek wasn’t the only one making a pit stop in the model’s comment section to sing her praises, with plenty of her followers and famous friends also taking a moment to applaud her outfit:
“This suit on you! 🔥,” 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan wrote.
“Everyone say thank you Sixtine,” one commenter joked.
“Thank you for what you do 🫶 you’ve convinced me to get the string bikini 😘,” another added.
And just like Kostek, Sixtine certainly knows a thing or two about collabs, as the model recently partnered with popular clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch for a fantastic campaign all about how denim “should feel,” where she posed alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Halikas.
“If you’re a woman, then you have experienced the torture that is shopping for denim,” Sixtine said in a social media video about the campaign. Then, after detailing how difficult it often is to find jeans that fit her properly, the model added, “Abercrombie denim is what denim should feel like. Denim should be comfortable and sexy and freeing. Denim should feel easy—the way putting on your favorite outfit is easy. That’s what this Abercrombie denim campaign is about.”
Here’s to a stylish end of summer with this fabulous model as our style inspiration!