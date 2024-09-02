Skylar Diggins-Smith Looks Powerful Ahead of Game Time in Black Set, Colorful Plaid Overcoat
Skylar Diggins-Smith has done it again. The Seattle Storm point guard curated an absolutely fabulous look ahead of the team’s home game against the Washington Mystics on Aug. 26.
At this point, her ability to curate immaculate outfits doesn’t surprise us. But she does still manage to wow each and every time she steps out ahead of game time. Whether she’s dressed in sporty chic garb (a bright red varsity jacket and a pleated skirt) or going all out in elevated sets (her green jacquard silk set comes to mind), Diggins-Smith has come into her own where style is concerned—and we’re just happy to be along for the ride.
This time around, she opted for a little bit more edge. The 34-year-old athlete paired a sheer black top with black leather pants and chunky black boots for a glamorous monochromatic base. To that, she added a colorful plaid wool coat and a pair of trendy black sunglasses.
Though WNBA tunnel fashion is getting far more attention now than it ever did before, styling elevated outfits isn’t a new trick for Diggins-Smith. During her more than decade-long tenure in the WNBA, she has proven herself a pioneer in the pre-game fashion space. In 2022, SLAM magazine’s “LeagueFits” Instagram account named her the “Leaguefits MVP.” With the way she’s dressing this season, it will come as no surprise if she earns the title yet again. All the proof you need of her good sense of style lies in her incredible pre-game outfits.