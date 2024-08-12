Snag This Sparkly Red Two-Piece Kamie Crawford Rocked in Belize
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford traveled to Belize for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue. The content creator and former Miss Teen USA previously posed for her rookie feature in St. Croix, while her sophomore brand feature took place in Dominica last year.
While on set in the Central American country for this year’s magazine, the Catfish: The TV Show cohost modeled a number of trendy red swimsuits, from zip-up one-pieces to itty-bitty bikinis. Below, shop one of our very favorite numbers Crawford donned while in Belize.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Fiji Adjustable Triangle Top, $98 and Rio High-Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom With Trim, $98 in “Blaze Lurex” (jmpthelabel.com)
This fully adjustable swim top can be styled a number of different ways, including the way Crawford rocked it on set, or as a bandeau top. The matching bottoms feature gold hardware detail and the V-shape is sure to flatter your curves.
Outside of her work with the SI Swimsuit Issue, Crawford is also a podcast host who uses her platform to uplift other women while encouraging young Black women to take up space.
“If you think about the people in your life who have shaped you and held you when you needed to be held and supported you and rooted for you, it’s usually a woman,” she told us in 2022. “And I have so many amazing women in my life who have done that for me, no matter where I am in life. Being a woman is everything. It is literally the genesis of life. Not only can a lot of us be blessed enough to create life, but we can also speak life into each other and other people.”