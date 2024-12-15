This Stunning Crisp White Keyhole Cut-Out Set Nina Agdal Wore in Belize Is on Sale Now
SI Swimsuit veteran Nina Agdal returned to the fold this year for not one but two breathtaking and iconic features. The Danish supermodel, who made her debut with the magazine in 2012 and secured the coveted Rookie of the Year title, landed on the cover of the issue just two years later. The seven-time brand star posed alongside fellow franchise stalwarts Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands for the front of the 50th anniversary issue.
“Getting that was kind of just like a recognition and a push that this girl is here to stay and she’s special and you know, keep your eyes on her and watch her,” the 32-year-old shared about her debut. “Doing that [photo shoot] with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] completely helped me and my career. After that, I was booking bigger campaigns, I was making more money, I was buying business class [airfare].”
And, in the sweetest full circle moment, in honor of the 60th anniversary issue, the trio (and 24 other SI Swimsuit legends) were photographed together in Hollywood, Fla. by Yu Tsai. The mom of one, who welcomed her baby girl with fiancé Logan Paul earlier this year, also traveled to Belize with visual artist Yu Tsai for an additional stunning beach feature.
“The second half of the day was amazing,” she said while on location. “We got to this beautiful island. The sun showed up for me, which I’m really thankful for, and I think we captured some really beautiful moments.”“It’s been so fun to be back with the team. I kind of forgot how much it just feels like a work family. You’re just being supported by everyone around you and you’re able to be yourself and not have to worry about anything.”
