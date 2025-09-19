Suni Lee Puts Chic, Modern Twist on Classic Designer Mini
Suni Lee knows exactly how to make a statement and keep us wanting more.
The Olympic gold medalist stunned during New York Fashion Week in a series of chic looks, including a striking black mini that redefined the little black dress. Lee shared a gorgeous carousel of film snaps, captured by photographer Brian Meller, as she posed near a balcony overlooking a crisp fall afternoon. Between the antique railing, soft natural light and moody interior tones, the entire vibe felt vintage-meets-modern perfection.
Lee’s luxe Tory Burch number featured a structured high neckline with a subtle notch, asymmetrical sleeves—one short, one long—and layered texturing across the chest that added depth and dimension. A gold floral brooch and sharp shoulder pads brought vintage drama, while the sleek, fitted silhouette kept the look modern and refined.
She styled it with a high, slicked-back ponytail with ends flipped out for extra bounce, thanks to hairstylist Marty Harper. Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Marla Vasquez, featured glassy skin, feathered brows, wispy lashes, terracotta cheeks and a glossy taupe lip.
Lee finished the look with sculptural Runway Peep-Toe Pumps ($475), featuring an asymmetrical toe slit and twisted heel that mimics motion. With grosgrain details and side seams inspired by ballet pointe shoes, the leather heels added an unexpected elegance to the all-black moment.
“@toryburch on film,” the Minnesota native wrote under her carousel. Her caption may have been simple, but the look was anything but.
The 22-year-old, who made her SI Swimsuit debut this year, is no stranger to mixing athleticism with aesthetic. She posed for the 2025 issue in a series of sleek suits in Boca Raton, Fla., after winning two bronze medals in Paris and taking a step back from gymnastics to focus on health and self-discovery.
“This adventure has been so fun. Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment," Lee shared. “Getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal.”
Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in 2023, which led to her retirement from college gymnastics at Auburn. She now works with the American Kidney Fund as an ambassador—and is using her voice and style to reimagine what it means to be a champion.
“This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different,” she told SI Swimsuit of her new era. “But, also, probably the best experience of my life.”
From the mat to magazine covers to front-row fashion week events, Lee is officially in her it-girl era. And with every post, she reminds us that confidence is the chicest accessory of all.