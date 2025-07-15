Suni Lee Reminds Fans She’s an SI Swimsuit Model in Stunning Bikini Snap
Suni Lee has a face card that never declines—a fact that’s nearly impossible for anyone to forget when they see her beautiful social media posts.
The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she enjoyed every single second of her family and friends’ vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. This post came not too long after her previous photo dump, but rather than highlighting the sights and sounds of the city, she’s highlighting the style and sophistication of her vacay outfits.
Lee opened her Bangkok photo set wearing a pink and red checkered crochet crop top that she paired with denim bottoms. She sported black-tinted sunglasses atop her dark brown wavy hair and flexed her Olympian necklace as one of her jewelry accessories for this look. Her outfit gave laid-back fabulousness, showing that she can make even the most chill ensembles look fresh off the runway.
Check out Lee’s latest Instagram post here!
As for her other outfits in this brand-new drop, the 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie—who made her debut with her stunning feature in The Boca Raton—had a major bikini moment in the form of a very detailed two-piece string bikini. The ensemble was filled with bold and vibrant colors crafted into a wild pattern that easily stood out against the background.
Other looks included a lovely pearl white top and skirt combo, as well as a breathtaking emerald green strap halter piece that’s to die for. Overall, the post was filled with all kinds of options for fashion inspiration.
The 22-year-old athlete also took to her TikTok to post a humorous video about her view of Thailand while using an audio from former 90 Day Fiancé couple Big Ed and Rose Vega. The video has over 4.2 million views, with hundreds of comments loving Lee’s voiceover choices, travel content and of course, her outfits.
“She’s the best view cuz she’s Suni Lee,” one comment wrote admiringly.
“This fit so fye,” another comment expressed.
“Like ur shoe,” Adidas’s TikTok account cheekily wrote on the post, to which Lee replied, “like u.”
It’s hard not to smile when seeing Lee look so in her element, surrounded by her loved ones, as well as experiencing the different joys of being in a completely different country. Vacationing looks good on her, so much so that it’ll be a delight to receive yet another photo drop from her stylish trip to Bangkok. Fingers crossed!